Savannah Guthrie’s Friends Say “She’s Struggling” With Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapping

The alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie has left many heartbroken, especially her daughter, Savannah Guthrie. Recently, her friends have expressed immense concern about her well-being in the aftermath of her mother’s disappearance.

Speaking to Page Six, insiders close to Guthrie claimed she was feeling “devastated.” The anonymous friend added, “She looks like she’s struggling… She can’t be doing well.” It’s been nearly two months since the 84-year-old went missing from her Tucson home in Arizona.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI investigators continue their rigorous search for the missing lady. While there have been new leads, including enhanced surveillance footage and DNA analysis, there are still no solid leads on the suspect.

A series of widely circulated images of a man on Nancy Guthrie’s porch were not all taken the morning she disappeared from her Arizona home, one was captured earlier, two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say. https://t.co/lwdKbnH6RG — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 24, 2026

It’s not any better because even after announcing a hefty reward of $1 million, the perpetrators have still not stepped forward. Nor have there been any new tips. Moreover, because she suffers from a serious medical condition, things are not looking up.

Speaking of which, neither is her daughter doing too well, as we can see from her recent videos on Instagram. And how could she with her mother still missing? That’s something her friends also pointed out with worry. The insider claimed, “It looks like the light has gone out of her eyes…”

In the recent videos, Guthrie did appear rather down. Her usual smile and full cheeks are now replaced by eyes of pain and slightly sunken cheeks. Her voice dripped with pain, longing for her mother’s safe return. Naturally, as her friends mentioned, “anyone who knows her is worried about her.”

Since her mother’s kidnapping, support has been pouring in on Guthrie’s socials. Whether it’s on X or Instagram, her fans and followers continue to stand by her during this difficult time. On the eve of Day 24 of her mother’s disappearance, the NBC host shared a video updating viewers about the $1 million reward.

Guthrie already appeared to be in tears when she began speaking in the video. She briefly summarized what those days looked like for her and the rest of her siblings. Guthrie revealed, “Every hour, minute, and second and every night has been agony since (the disappearance).”

During that time, Guthrie revealed she’s been worrying and “fearing” for her mother’s life while also deeply missing her mother. She further mentioned being aware of the support, prayers, and love extended by her well-wishers.

The sheriff’s office and the FBI have fielded around 40,000 to 50,000 leads related to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says. https://t.co/WuIrYXMNwp — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 17, 2026

With tears streaming down her face, Guthrie extended her heartfelt gratitude to those who have been supporting her during this journey. She explained that her family is ready to accept the possibility of the elder’s death, but still believes that she’s alive.

The Guthrie family continues to hope for the safe return of their loved one. The news anchor has pleaded with those who knew anything relevant about her mother’s disappearance to step forward and encouraged them to ring the tip line, which is open.