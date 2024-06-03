Expert Feels 'Future Jurors' More Likely to Convict Trump After NY Guilty Verdict: ‘It’s Outrageous’

Donald Trump’s recent criminal conviction could pave the way for future guilty verdicts in his pending trials, according to legal analyst Norm Eisen. Speaking on the podcast No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen, Eisen explained how the unanimous decision by a New York jury to hold Trump accountable on 34 counts of falsifying business records might influence juries in subsequent cases against the real estate mogul. Eisen, who served as special counsel and special assistant to the President for ethics and government reform in the White House, discussed how the first conviction might create a 'permission structure' for future jurors. He said, "The news of this case and the verdict was so loud that future jurors noticed it. The question is, when are we going to get those cases?"

As per Raw Story, despite the delays in Trump’s other trials, which include petitions to the Supreme Court for unprecedented 'presidential immunity,' Eisen is confident that the initial conviction has set a significant precedent. He remarked, "Trump's enablers on the Supreme Court should have rejected it like all the other courts did, and instead they are taking months. They've taken five months to consider whether a president can order political assassinations with Seal Team 6. It's outrageous. But yes, I do think it moves the Overton window - what's acceptable, what's possible. Now we know, hey, a jury can hold a president, or former president, accountable."

A fmr president receiving a criminal conviction is a sad moment for our country



But it also proved the core American idea that no one is above the law—& that's a source of pride



I unpacked yesterday's historic guilty verdict @cnni w @biannagolodryga —TN pic.twitter.com/ftqiv0dIGj — Norm Eisen (#TryingTrump out now!) (@NormEisen) May 31, 2024

The New York jury’s verdict found Trump guilty on several felony counts related to hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential election. The case has now moved to the sentencing phase, with judge Juan Merchan in control, who has set Trump’s sentencing date for July 11, ordering all parties to file motions by June 13.

Trump's attys did a good job—to the extent their client would let them



But DA Bragg had the force of evidence & power of the law behind him



The jury returning a guilty verdict after deliberating for only 11 hours is a testament to that



I explained @cnni w @vausecnn —TN pic.twitter.com/zRw3VJNd5f — Norm Eisen (#TryingTrump out now!) (@NormEisen) May 31, 2024

After the verdict, a baffled Trump exclaimed, “This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here.” DA Alvin Bragg also remarked, “While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today in this verdict in the same manner as every other case that comes through the courtroom doors, by following the facts and the law and doing so without fear or favor.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

As per The Hill, Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, was taken aback by how Trump behaved after the trial. He shared, “I was shocked at how he took the verdict. He just stood there and kind of took it. And I think had a lot of appropriate solemnness for the moment that made me very proud to be sitting next to him when it…was happening…He’s not happy about it, but there’s no defendant in the history of our justice system who’s happy about a conviction the day after. But I think he knows there’s a lot of fight left and there’s a lot of opportunity to fix this and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”