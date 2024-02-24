Expert Claims, "Prince Harry Won’t Be Trusted" With King Charles’ Succession Plannings

Since "no one trusts" Prince Harry in the Firm, he is not included in King Charles' succession plans. It has been alleged that King Charles' cancer was detected early on. But, given that Prince Williams is at the center of the king's succession preparations, royal analyst Tom Quinn thinks it may be more serious.

Quinn revealed to The Mirror, "Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now."

Quinn's remarks coincide with rumors that Harry is prepared to assist the Royal Family in the wake of his father's illness. The Duke of Sussex, who visited his father for a short while earlier this month, has indicated he has some travels to the UK scheduled for the near future.

Quinn told the outlet, "Officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact, it has now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe. Succession planning is highly secret and no one trusts Harry to be part of it for the simple reason that if he feels in any way slighted or not given what he feels he deserves he will run straight to the media."

King Charles, 75, is reportedly "firmly of the opinion" that Harry cannot become a working royal again. The late Queen shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's proposed "half-in, half-out" strategy during the 2020 "Sandringham Summit," which took place soon after they announced their intention to stand aside.

The late Queen expressed her opinion that this would not work and demanded that Harry give up his royal privileges and refrain from using his connections for personal gain, particularly if he were to work overseas.

An insider revealed to the Daily Mail, "The terms of the accord were very clear and nothing that has happened recently, including the King's illness, has changed that." Even if Harry and the King have been communicating, according to a second source, it doesn't guarantee that the former working royal will get an offer, not even one that is "temporary." The source added, "Have the King and Harry been speaking? Yes. Does this mean a return to the fold even on a temporary basis? No."

In addition to sharing his thoughts on seeing his father and declaring his affection for the royal family, Harry said in an interview with ABC News' Will Reeve for Good Morning America that he intends to go back to the United Kingdom.

He said in the interview, "I have my own family, as we all do, right? My family and my life in California is as it is." Harry continued by saying he had "other trips planned" and that he would return to the United Kingdom. He added, "I have got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K. I will stop in and see my family as much as I can."