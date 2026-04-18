Ex-Virginia Lt. Gov.’s Divorce Papers Reveal Debt, Unpaid Mortgage Before Tragic Murder-Suicide

Former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife, Cerina Fairfax, before dying by suicide, according to Fairfax County, Va., police. The couple was going through the process of divorcing at the time of the incident.

A new update in the case has emerged related to Justin’s financial struggles.

Court records show the former governor had $29,793.89 in unpaid debt across two credit card accounts. He defaulted on both of them, according to the judgments in 2025. Furthermore, divorce papers also revealed that Justin was unable to pay his share of his children’s tuition and failed to meet mortgage obligations on the family home.

Justin Fairfax was a raging drunk who bought gun with kids’ horseback riding money before murder-suicide: court docs https://t.co/Ei4ceNbygQ pic.twitter.com/PFD6dzlZws — New York Post (@nypost) April 16, 2026

The couple’s bodies were discovered by their son, who immediately called 911. Police responded to the home in Annandale, Va., early Thursday, April 17. The two had been living in the same home but sleeping separately, according to reports.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said, “We know it all kind of culminated last night when Justin Fairfax shot and killed — shot several times — and killed his wife, went into a different part of the home and then killed himself with the same firearm.”

Justin had been scheduled to appear in court on April 21. During his tenure as lieutenant governor, two women came forward in 2019 with allegations of s****l assault, which affected his political career. However, Justin maintained his innocence in both cases.

He stated, “I deny this latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever.”

BREAKING: I can confirm with sources that former VA Dem Lt Gov Justin Fairfax and his wife were found dead in their home this morning. It appears (Not 100% confirmed) to be a murder suicide, with Justin likely shooting his wife (in the midst of a divorce) before turning the gun… pic.twitter.com/xJwnFlMpWO — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 16, 2026

Notably, Justin also leveled charges against his wife in January 2026. He accused her of assault, a claim that was contradicted by hidden security cameras that Cerina had installed in the home.

Divorce documents also revealed that Justin used money set aside for his children’s horseback riding lessons to purchase firearms.

He often went on long cigarette breaks, according to Cerina’s statements. Moreover, court filings described him as a “deadbeat” partner and parent and a “raging drunk,” and noted a history of alcohol abuse, including a pattern of drinking in the family office.