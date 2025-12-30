Ex Texas City Manager Found Dead, Millionaire Son Faces Murder Charges

A holiday weekend in McKinney, Texas, left the city trying to understand a crime involving a family they thought they knew. Leonard “Frank” Ragan, 73, was a former McKinney city manager, and he was found dead inside his home along with his wife, Jackie Ragan, 72. Police were conducting a Sunday morning welfare check at their Dunster Drive home when the couple was discovered.

Family members had grown concerned after not hearing from them for several days, which prompted officers to conduct a welfare check at their Texas home. Around 9:56 a.m., the two bodies were found in the living room.

Officers continued clearing the home and later found the couple’s 34-year-old son, Bryce Ragan, in the bedroom of the $719,000 home, holding a gun and not complying with repeated commands to drop the weapon. Two officers fired, striking him multiple times.

He was then rushed to the hospital, but is now in stable condition.

According to CBS, Bryce Ragan was charged with capital murder of multiple persons, along with three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, by Sunday evening. As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and the police have not revealed a motive.

The case has had a significant impact on McKinney. Frank Ragan served as city manager from March 2008 to June 2010, a period that coincided with rapid growth in the city. Former colleagues described him as deeply committed to public service.

Former McKinney mayor Brian Loughmiller, who worked with Ragan, said, “I was shocked.”

Another former mayor, George Fuller, said there were “no words to make sense of something like this.” He noted the profound effect such family tragedies can have on communities where public leaders are also neighbors and friends.

City Manager Paul Grimes confirmed Ragan’s past role and expressed sympathy for the family. No other details have been provided by officials.

Beyond court filings, the case highlights pressures that can exist even in outwardly successful families and the limited insight outsiders may have into family matters. McKinney, Texas, is confronting the impact of the tragedy.

