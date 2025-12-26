A group of brazen thieves attempted a dramatic overnight ATM heist at a Texas 7-Eleven, leaving behind shattered glass, extensive damage, and more questions than answers after the bungled robbery failed to produce any cash. The Christmas Eve crime remains unsolved.

According to Texas police, the ATM heist suspects targeted the 7-Eleven convenience store in the early morning hours, ramming their way inside and attempting to rip an ATM machine from the building. Surveillance footage shows the group moving quickly and deliberately, suggesting the crime was planned rather than spontaneous. Despite their efforts, officers say the 7-Eleven ATM thieves fled empty-handed after being unable to dislodge the machine.

Masked thieves ram a stolen SUV into a Texas 7-Eleven, shattering the store's windows and ripping out an ATM

Texas investigators at the 7-Eleven ATM crime scene said the suspects used a stolen vehicle to crash into the storefront, shattering the glass entrance and causing significant structural damage. Once inside, they attempted to attach chains or cables to the ATM, apparently planning to drag it out of the 7-Eleven store. The attempt failed, either due to the weight of the machine, poor execution, or a mechanical issue with the vehicle.

“The suspects caused thousands of dollars in damage and didn’t even get the ATM,” one responding officer said, noting that the reckless method put anyone nearby at serious risk. “This could have ended much worse.”

Texas police said the 7-Eleven ATM thieves abandoned the scene within minutes, leaving the damaged vehicle behind. No employees or customers were inside the store at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officers quickly secured the area while investigators processed the 7-Eleven crime scene for fingerprints, tire marks, and other forensic evidence.

The 7-Eleven ATM incident is part of a growing trend of aggressive ATM theft attempts targeting convenience stores and small businesses. Texas law enforcement officials say criminals are increasingly using vehicles as weapons to gain access, betting on speed and chaos to evade capture. In many cases, however, the machines prove too heavy or are bolted securely into the floor, resulting in failed ATM heists that still cause extensive destruction.

A spokesperson for Texas 7-Eleven confirmed that the store sustained major damage but emphasized that safety systems functioned as intended. The business was temporarily closed while repairs were made and investigators completed their work. Store employees arriving later that morning were met with broken glass, debris, and police tape.

Nearby Texas residents said they were awakened by the loud crash and sirens. One witness described hearing “a massive bang” followed by the sound of engines revving. “It was clear something bad had happened,” the resident said. “I looked outside and saw police everywhere.”

Police are now reviewing 7-Eleven ATM surveillance footage from the store and surrounding businesses in an effort to identify the suspects. Detectives believe multiple individuals were involved and are working to determine whether the group is connected to similar crimes in the area.

Texas authorities urged the public to report any suspicious activity or abandoned vehicles that may be linked to the attempted 7-Eleven ATM robbery. They also warned that crimes of this nature carry severe penalties, particularly when stolen vehicles and property destruction are involved.

While the 7-Eleven ATM thieves walked away without cash, the damage left behind will cost far more than any potential payout. Texas law enforcement officials say the case highlights both the desperation and recklessness driving some criminals, as well as the risks these crimes pose to communities.

For now, the smashed Texas 7-Eleven storefront stands as a reminder that even failed crimes can leave lasting impacts. Police say it’s only a matter of time before arrests in the ATM heist are made, adding that modern surveillance and forensic tools make it increasingly difficult for suspects to disappear after such a high-profile stunt.