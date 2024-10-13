Ex Pussycat Dolls Member Says Group Was A Cover for Something More Sinister: "Bad Enough That..."

A former member of the popular girl group Pussycat Dolls, Kaya Jones, has come forward with disturbing allegations about her time with the band, but this isn't the first time she has made these bombshell claims. Previously, in 2017, Jones shared her story in a series of posts on X. "My truth. I wasn't in a girl group," she wrote. "I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $." For those who may not know, Jones was part of the Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2004, during the group's early days. She left before they hit it big with their debut single, going on to write, "How bad was it? Bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, bandmates & a $13 million record deal. We knew we were going to #1."

My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

The group members were pressured into uncomfortable situations, according to Jones. She alleges they were 'sleeping with whoever they say.' This exploitation was the real reason behind her departure. Furthermore, Jones insisted she had been trying to tell her story for years. "In 2004 I told Hollywood executives, 2005-2006 I told press. In 2011 I spoke up again. Hope you can hear me now Media in 2017! Way to go," she posted, as per Page Six.

How bad was it?people ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams,bandmates&a 13 million dollar record deal.We knew we were going to#1 — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

The Pussycat Dolls were known for their sexy image and catchy pop hits. But Jones suggested there was a dark side to their success. As per the Daily Mail, she further tweeted, "Robin & the record label made all the money," referring to the group's founder, Robin Antin. "We as Pussycat Dolls were paid $500 a week. While we were being abused & used. Fact!"

Robin Antin was my verbal and mental abuser for the entire time I was in the Pussycat Dolls. Shall I name the sexual abuser next ? — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 24, 2017

These allegations have resurfaced amid a larger scandal in the music industry, with Sean "Diddy" Combs being recently arrested on serious charges. Although Combs has no direct connection to the Pussycat Dolls. Jones sees parallels in the stories of abuse and exploitation.

Here you go @elonmusk I’ve been speaking since 2017. No one listened. https://t.co/jjAN56p6nG — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 3, 2024

"I've been telling you all for years," Jones wrote after news of Combs' arrest broke. "Every post I've seen about Diddy just makes me upset. Are you listening now?" She added, "There's always bad people and good people in every business. There's still many good people. I myself am actively trying to change our industry."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bill McCay

Not everyone accepted the veracity of Jones' claims, though. Antin has called them 'disgusting, ridiculous lies' and suggested Jones was just seeking attention. The other Pussycat Dolls members have also denied the allegations. They said In a joint statement, "To liken our professional roles in The Pussycat Dolls to a prostitution ring not only undermines everything we worked hard to achieve for all those years but also takes the spotlight off the millions of victims who are speaking up and being heard loud and clear around the world."

Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin says Kaya Jones' "prostitution ring'' allegations are ''ridiculous lies'' pic.twitter.com/c5TZbqv7P5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2017

Despite all this, Jones stood by her story. She thanked supporters for their encouragement as her claims gained renewed attention. "It's sad that it took yet another celebrity case to get people to understand the kind of exploitation that occurs," she said, as per The Tribune.