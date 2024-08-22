Ex-Prez Calls for Criticism of Pro-Trump Judges to be 'Punishable by Very Serious Fines and Beyond'

Donald Trump made a controversial remark during a speech recently when he shared that he believed that those judges and Supreme Court justices who are in favor of him should not be criticized. Adding on, he initiated a plan to criminalize such opposition of the jury members in the judiciary.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen

According to Intelligencer, the Republican presidential nominee said, "I really think it’s illegal what they do, with judges and justices. They’re playing the ref. Remember the term. Playing the ref with our judges and justices should be punishable by very serious fines and beyond that." The contentious statement not only created a ruckus among his opposing political party but also political analyzers.

Trump: Democrats are constantly criticizing our Supreme Court justices. I believe it’s illegal pic.twitter.com/2aeDyeqL3F — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 17, 2024

In NY Mag, Jonathan Chait wrote, that a law 'against criticizing judges would be highly problematic, of course, but that is obviously not what Trump wants.' Instead, Trump seems to want to 'ban criticizing judges who rule the way Trump wants them to rule.' The writer opined how the businessman-turned-politician hinted at giving a nod to those who take his side during the legal battles while the rest could get bashed well by his supporters. Chait further wrote that even if something like this were to happen, the decision would not pass easily in Congress; even if Trump comes back in office and proposes such a bill, it would in great probability fail to clear the First Amendment challenge.

Yes, because he has such profound respect for the law.



/s — M. Elisabeth (@ChildrenNeedUs_) August 17, 2024

Still, the Wilkes-Barre rally in Pennsylvania attracted flak from netizens who called the ex-POTUS' ambitions questionable for the democracy prevailing in America. User @American_Bridge on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared the speech snippet captioned, "Trump is off-script relaying his authoritarian fantasy of making it illegal to criticize his handpicked Supreme Court." @jobu2023 called out the business tycoon's hypocrisy by tweeting, "Wait a minute. Doesn’t he criticize ANY and ALL judges that rule against him?!"

Trump’s version of free speech is the right to say things Trump agrees with. That’s the free speech we’ll have if he wins. — eg46 (@egoldstein) August 17, 2024

User @sfk3226 chimed in with a similar argument by writing, "Trump's wannabe dictatorship leaking out. Trump already proposing making it a crime to criticize PRO-TRUMP JUDGES. This is a page out of Russia, North Korea, or China. From Drudge." @diceman9900 claimed, "Free speech is over if the prick ever gets any power again..." expressing fear over such draconian laws if they get passed in Congress.

To be fair, this particular Supreme Court might agree with him. — Citizens United sucks balls 🌊🇺🇸🌊 (@Hesitate2Emote) August 18, 2024

@Noonytoons1 asked in a similar tone, "Isn't he the one threatening judges and their families?" @LoriSums chimed in, "Trump is constantly criticizing Our Potus, Our VP, Senators, Our Government, FBI, Veterans but apparently he thinks criticizing the Supreme Court is illegal."

It’s illegal to criticize something for the job they’re doing?



I’ll be the first to say it, weird. — Isiah Sanders (@MrZaySanders) August 17, 2024

The former President will be facing the judgment of jury members on his conviction in a hush money trial on September 18. The sentencing was supposed to take place in the month of July, however with Trump's legal team asking for immunity on the case in Supreme Court the date was delayed. With that, Trump is the first ever President in American history to face a legal trial and conviction.