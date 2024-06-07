Ex-'Apprentice' Star Slams Trump as a 'Monster,' Urges America to 'Wake Up' Before Election

Gene Folkes, a former contestant on Donald Trump’s The Apprentice, has come forward with shocking revelations about the behavior he witnessed during his time on the show. Folkes, who competed in Season 10 and now runs a successful podcast called The Folkes Unfettered, spoke candidly in an exclusive interview, sharing his concerns about the former president and his impact on America. Despite being bound by a non-disclosure agreement, which has since expired, Folkes didn’t hold back in his critique of Trump. He said, "They created a monster, and the world bought it." Folkes’ revelation comes as Trump, now a convicted criminal, campaigns for a second term as President of the United States.

As per Radar, Folkes recalled several instances where Trump made derogatory comments about minorities, women, and immigrants. These allegations extend beyond the infamous "grab 'em by the p----" remark and other disparaging remarks. "It's all true," Folkes claimed. During his time on the show, Folkes admired Trump’s business acumen but quickly became disillusioned. He recalled how Trump would ask inappropriate questions about their lives. He remarked, “If you didn’t answer, he would dig in and say, ‘Do you think so and so is attractive? Would you sleep with her? Well, what about if you really had to, would you?’ It was bizarre because he (otherwise) seemed so professional.”

Folkes insisted, "I have no axe to grind with Trump. We can do better than this." Folkes urged Americans to "wake up" and critically assess the character and behavior of those they elect to office. Trump’s controversial behavior was already well-documented before his 2016 presidential victory. The infamous 2005 video of Trump boasting about sexually assaulting women, referring to it as "locker room talk," was widely publicized during his first campaign. In the video, he was seen exclaiming, “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p----. You can do anything.”

More recently, Trump made history as the first former president to be a convicted felon, found guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. As per The Guardian, Prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office have argued for maintaining the gag order to protect the integrity of the proceedings and avoid prejudice to the jury. However, Todd Blanche said, “It’s a little bit of the theater of the absurd at this point, right? Michael Cohen is no longer a witness in this trial. The trial is over. The same thing with all the other witnesses. So, we’ll see. I don’t mean that in any way as being disrespectful of the judge and the process. I want to be careful and understand when it no longer applies.”