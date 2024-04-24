Ex-Aide Reveals Melania Trump's Silent Role in Trial Proceedings: "She Is Watching"

Melania Trump's former aide Stephanie Grisham recently said that the former first lady is closely monitoring the events surrounding her husband Donald Trump's hush money lawsuit. According to Huff Post, This information was made public during a trial when it was claimed that payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election were concealed by manipulating corporate paperwork. “I can guarantee she is watching every ounce of coverage and when that [about Pecker’s private email] came out, it piqued her interest,” Grisham, who served as chief of staff and press secretary to Melania Trump, told Burnett. “Melania is very much about proof, show proof, and so if some more damaging stuff should come out that she didn’t know about because of course her husband continues to deny all of the details here, about Stormy especially,” she added.

Photo by Roy Rochlin

As mentioned by CNN, Erin Burnett highlighted David Pecker, the former National Enquirer publisher, during a CNN piece. Pecker acknowledged in court that he had a secret email account for important correspondence. Grisham underlined Melania Trump's careful attention to the facts and the possible consequences of any damaging findings resulting from Pecker's emails, while also speculating on her anticipated response.

Grisham talked about Melania's preference for indisputable evidence and implied that any adverse revelations particularly those involving Stormy Daniels would pique her curiosity greatly. Melania is said to be diligent about verified facts, a quality she has continuously demonstrated, even in the face of her husband's persistent denials. “If some other stuff comes out I think that’ll be really interesting to watch because you can’t really dispute things that are in writing and that’s something she always paid quite a bit of attention to, was proof,” said Grisham.

In response to rumors that Melania was secretly calling the trial a "disgrace," Grisham refuted the idea and affirmed Melania's right to freely voice her views. Grisham spoke about Melania's aggressiveness by implying that she would publicly express her opinion of the trial if she thought it to be inappropriate. “If that were the case, she would at least put that out on X. She would say something,” said Grisham. “Melania Trump absolutely does what she wants to do. And if she felt this was a disgrace, she would say something.”

Melania did not appear to be mocking the trial on social media on Monday, despite what others had been saying. Rather, she advertised a new jewelry collection called "Love & Gratitude," which costs $245. Some conjectured about the intended use of the revenues, but Burnett wondered if the money would cover the cost of the legal defense. Grisham quickly disregarded such theories, speculating that Melania's reason is more personal than defensive law-related.

Grisham was aware of Melania's timing and warned against coming out as insensitive during her husband's legal procedures. She suggested Melania take a generous stance and utilize the money to donate to worthy charities to lessen any possible negative publicity.