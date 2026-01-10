‘Evil’ Dad Killed His 5 Children, Then Hid Infant’s Body In Cooler — Now He Faces Life in Prison

Paul Allen Perez, a 63-year-old monster dad, was convicted on four counts of murder and one count of assault on a child under eight resulting in death earlier this week for killing five of his own kids years ago.

According to The US Sun, the man, originally from California, is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole for committing the heinous crimes against his own children.

Perez reportedly began his killing spree in 1992. However, cops could only get a hunch of his deeds in 2007 after finding an infant’s remains submerged in a canal, concealed inside a wine cooler.

As per reports, the baby was wrapped in a blanket and wearing only a diaper when authorities found the remains. The coroner’s office later revealed that the infant was just one month old at the time of its death.

A DNA result later revealed Perez to be the deceased baby’s biological father. The infant was eventually identified by the California Department of Justice as Nikko Lee Perez in 2019.

A California father killed five of his children and kept an infant’s body in a cooler. Paul Allen Perez has finally been brought to justice. The 63-year-old, who was a transient, was convicted of four counts of murder and one count of assault on a child under 8 resulting in death pic.twitter.com/xMGCU9ttE5 — N’ Cuffs (@NCuffs1) January 10, 2026



DNA analysis revealed that the baby was born on November 8, 1996, in Fresno. Officials eventually found that Nikko was one of Perez’s five children who met with a tragic fate.

The other deceased children were identified as Kato Allen Perez, Mika Alena Perez, Nikko Lee Perez and Kato Krow Perez. Paul Allen Perez shared all five kids with Yolanda Perez.

Yolanda shared chilling details of the murders during Perez’s trial and claimed she suffered years of abuse and r—. According to Davis Enterprise, she revealed that Perez carried out the first murder in 1992. At the time, she allegedly heard Perez hitting their child Kato.

Police alleged that Perez went on to murder four more of his children only a few months after they were born.

The man reportedly threatened Yolanda with violence to stop her from reporting him. “He said he’d snap my neck, because he can,” she told the jury, before pleading guilty to five counts of child endangerment.

She was initially charged with murder by The Yolo County District Attorney’s office, but the charges were later dropped in exchange for her evidence. Yolanda is now facing up to a decade behind bars.

Meanwhile, the dad was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, including special circumstances for torture, in 2020, when he was already behind bars for unrelated offences.

Today, Paul Perez was convicted of murdering his infant children by a Yolo County jury. https://t.co/ZeN06GUfgU pic.twitter.com/alVZEekDpM — Yolo DA’s Office (@YoloDA) January 6, 2026



Perez was prosecuted on five counts of murder, one for each child he was accused of killing. “These children are dead, and they’re dead because Paul Perez killed them,” Deputy District Attorney David Robbins told the court during closing arguments.

“One time is an accident; five times is intentional, ladies and gentlemen. There was no remorse, there was no regret, there was no acknowledgement they were his children – that’s the mindset of a killer,” he added.

Robbins also said, “The world is a safe place with Paul Perez in prison,” and claimed, “There are multiple victims, alive and deceased, who can attest.”

He further noted, “While justice was delayed, it was not denied and today’s verdict is proof of that.”

District Attorney Jeff Reisig also echoed similar sentiments, calling the dad’s action “pure evil.” He said, “The defendant should die in prison. May the souls of his murdered children rest in peace.”

The jury reportedly found the dad guilty of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder for the first four cases. However, he was not found guilty of first-degree or second-degree murder in the fifth case.

Perez also pleaded not guilty to the charges but is now facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.