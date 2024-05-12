Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Bieber’s Engagement Ring

Here Are Some Key Facts About Hailey Bieber's Ring

The engagement ring on Hailey Bieber is impressive. A few weeks before their July 2018 engagement, her now-husband Justin Bieber collaborated with jeweler Jack Solow from Solow & Co. to design the solitaire ring. The unique design has a sizable oval-cut diamond set on a straightforward gold band. Justin apparently gave the ring a lot of attention and had 'a hand in selecting the diamond,' PEOPLE reported. In July 2018, the singer asked his future wife to marry him at a nearby restaurant in The Bahamas. A few months later, in September 2018, the pair got married in a New York City courtroom. Here are all the facts to know about the beautiful ring.

1. Hailey’s Oval-Cut Diamond Ring Is Between 6 and 10 Carats

Hailey's personalized diamond sparkler perfectly complements her understated style. The ring is placed on a simple 18K gold band, but it has a large oval-cut diamond that is believed to be between 6 and 10 carats. The engagement ring was created by Solow, a private jeweler employed at the family-owned jewelry business Solow & Co. in New York City. The singer's manager, Scooter Braun, introduced the jeweler and Justin, suggesting that the singer visit Solow to select the ideal stone for Hailey.

2. Justin Chose the Ring to 'Accentuate Hailey’s Beautifully Shaped Hands'

In a July 2018 interview with PEOPLE, Solow stated that Justin took great care and involvement in the 'few weeks' it took to design his future wife's ring. “In the end, Justin wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully shaped hands. We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace,” he said. “Justin gave this a lot of thought. When I saw him, I think he was very happy about what we did together. He was in a very good head space for the decision he was making.” Solow added, “I showed him all the details and all the intricacies like I would give any other 25-year-old boy who would come to the office to buy an engagement ring. He seemed really excited. He was looking inside the diamond with the [jeweler’s] loupe, and said, ‘I think I see Hailey’s face.’”

3. Justin Proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas

Justin popped the question when he and Hailey were enjoying a romantic vacation in the Bahamas. She happily accepted as the singer got down on one knee. The news circulated rapidly, despite their intention to keep the engagement a secret. Two days later, Justin made the formal announcement on his Instagram. “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote in the caption. “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!”

4. The Date of Their Engagement Was Quite Special

They 'got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month,"' and seven is the 'number of spiritual perfection,' Justin said as he explained the importance of their engagement date. The pair had been friends for years and had dated before, despite the public's perception that their quick engagement was unexpected. “He knew a couple of weeks ago that he wanted to propose,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He sees marriage as something very special. He would never propose if he wasn’t crazy about Hailey. It might seem spontaneous, but it wasn’t. He felt in his heart that this was right. He doesn’t want Hailey to ever be the one that got away.”

5. Hailey Wears Two Wedding Bands

The model added two Tiffany & Co. bands to complete her wedding ring set. She has been seen wearing the Tiffany Soleste 18-karat gold and diamond V-ring ($2,150) and the Tiffany Soleste 18-karat gold and diamond studded band ($3,125). Two monochrome photos of the couple that Justin shared on Instagram the day after their September 2019 wedding offered fans their first look at their wedding bands. "Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber," was his caption for the photos.

6. Hailey and Justin Previously Wore Matching Silver Wedding Bands

The pair had previously worn identical silver wedding bands, but at their South Carolina wedding, they swapped new jewelry. After their first courtroom ceremony, in June 2019, Justin and Hailey were spotted shopping at Cartier, and they later wore identical silver bands on their ring fingers. When Justin proposed, a source revealed to PEOPLE that he was genuinely invested in the relationship. “This is not a joke to him. He proposed because he truly feels Hailey is the love of his life,” the insider said. “He had a rough time last year, but he worked very hard to change and find more meaning in his life. Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”