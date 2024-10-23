Everything Unique One Can Find on Trump's Plane That Makes It 'Nicer' Than Air Force One

Donald Trump’s private jet, famously known as Trump Force One, is a flying reflection of the former president’s larger-than-life persona. The luxurious aircraft isn’t just a mode of transportation but a highly customized, opulent experience, filled with unique quirks that only someone like Trump could dream up. Recently, the Nelk Boys podcasters gave the world a sneak peek inside the jet, revealing some unexpected details.

A day with Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/65Y1lRNzzf — Nelk Boys (@nelkboys) October 21, 2024

For starters, Trump serves Chick-fil-A on his jet, much to the delight of his guests. In one viral clip, the podcasters were seen amazed at finding the fast-food chain’s meals on every seat. While Trump is known for his love of McDonald’s, he didn’t shy away from treating his guests to something different from his taste on his flight. However, intriguingly, there was no sign of alcohol on Trump’s private jet.

🚨 NELK BOYS: "Trump Force One is better than Air Force One. It's brand new, the leather is fire, there's Chick-fil-A on every seat when you take off, and McDonalds on every seat when you take back. Air Force One needs to step it up.” 🔥 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3o1SJE4tjn — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 23, 2024

As if this wasn’t enough to paint a vivid picture of Trump Force One, the jet is adorned with a 'Trumpinator' bobblehead with a machine gun in Schwarzenegger style can be seen at the cockpit’s center. The in-flight entertainment doesn’t disappoint either, with Trump blasting Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody for his guests to add a unique touch to his jet, as reported by The Daily Beast. Kyle Forgeard, one of the Nelk Boys who traveled with Trump back in 2020, even said, "I think it’s nicer than Air Force One."

Moreover, Trump also didn’t miss a chance to mock Kamala Harris and boast about his stamina. He noted, “I’ve got 32 days with ZERO break. We have another 23 days left. I’m going to go with zero break. In theory, you should collapse, but I view it differently. I would feel very guilty if I sat at home doing nothing one day or two days out of 23. The prize is the Presidency and making America great again. People say oh no, no, you should take a break.”

Donald Trump after landing Trump force one he walked into the Pennsylvania rally pic.twitter.com/2R2OU2AoYE — USA FREEDOM-MAGA (@FREEDOM_USA_1) October 20, 2024

In other news, another part of Trump’s private jet life has been thrown into controversy, as Meta recently banned accounts tracking the private jets of high-profile figures like Trump, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg himself. As per NBC News, the jet-tracking accounts, run by a Florida college student named Jack Sweeney, gained massive popularity for posting real-time locations of private jets belonging to powerful figures. These accounts had served as resources for journalists and environmental advocates, shedding light on the travel habits of some of the world’s most influential figures. However, Meta decided to ban these accounts from Threads and Instagram, citing concerns for the physical safety of the individuals on the radar.

Donald Trump arrives in his plane at a rally at Atlantic Aviation on June 11, 2016, in Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

However, Sweeney defended his project and remarked, “It has journalistic value, reveals obviously many parts of a CEO's work or what partnerships may occur. Now not only that but also it brings awareness to the very fact they are flying and the climate side.” The flight tracker ban isn’t new; Musk, after acquiring X, had similarly banned accounts tracking his and others’ jets. Musk had called the tracking a violation of anti-doxxing rules and even threatened legal action, though none was taken.