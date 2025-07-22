“Everything She Says…”—Karoline Leavitt Faces Backlash Over Bold New Claim About Donald Trump

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has returned to the media spotlight for her controversial remarks about her boss, Donald Trump. Leavitt is drawing backlash for claiming President Trump is more popular than ever with the GOP base—and that he’s been completely transparent, including on Epstein file promises.

A reporter asked if MAGA supporters are frustrated by the failure to release new Jeffrey Epstein documents. Leavitt responded, “The president is the creator and the leader of the Make America Great Again movement. It’s his baby that he made and he knows what his supporters want,” Leavitt said. “It’s transparency, and he has given them that on all accounts when it comes to everything this administration has done.”

As per sources, eagle-eyed critics quickly fired back, noting that Trump frequently attacks reporters and has used various tactics to shift attention from Epstein, such as suing the Wall Street Journal over damaging his reputation, targeting Barack Obama, and threatening sports teams. Social media users dubbed Karoline Leavitt’s remarks “opposite of reality,” pointing to Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein files.

“Everything she says is the exact opposite of reality.” said one user. Another said, “Trump buried the Epstein files, hid tax returns for years, blocked Jan. 6 records, and defied subpoenas. How is that ‘transparency’?” A third added, “We’ve already been transparent. Now stop asking about Epstein.”

Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier who rose from being a college dropout and teacher to running a firm that only managed money for billionaires. The New York native built powerful connections over time, including with Donald Trump, and made tons of wealth. Yet, all went down as Epstein was accused by several underage girls of s-xual abuse, leading to a controversial plea deal in 2008 that let him avoid serious federal charges in exchange for shorter jail time.

In 2019, he was re-arrested on more charges. A few weeks later, he was found dead in his New York jail cell. Authorities ruled it a suicide, but many claimed that the deceased had an exclusive list which had names of many such influential people, like the POTUS he had blackmailed, who were also involved in absurd activities.

This week, in July 2025, the DOJ under Trump’s second administration released a memo stating there was no such list, no evidence of murder, and no new charges. Allegedly, Attorney General Pam Bondi was involved in the case, and she had access to the list. Still, when the Trump administration ruled out the claim, Bondi received horrific backlash, which included people telling her to resign.

Trump took the opportunity to defend her via a strong message on Truth Social. Meanwhile, calls for disclosure of the files have intensified across the political spectrum. However, many of the documents are tied to grand jury investigations, which are protected by law and can’t be made public without court approval.

As pr Vox, the only two people who have the power and authority to release the files are President Trump and Pam Bondi. Still, they also know that the files contain names of personal details and information of several victims and witnesses. Releasing them could violate privacy laws and endanger individuals. Therefore, even though the ruling party promised to maintain transparency in the case, as pressure grew from both supporters and critics, he and his team pulled back.

While hardcore Trump supporters like Karoline Leavitt and Fox News anchor Sean Hannity will continue to support the radical ruler and his excuses, the public seems to be both angry and exhausted from being ignored. That’s why we keep saying, politics is a pure game of convenience, folks, and the ones at the top of the hierarchy who hold power, money, and position only seem to matter.