Everything Japan’s ‘Baba Vanga’ Got Right—And Why Her Terrifying July 2025 Warning Has People Worried

For decades, Ryo Tatsuki has lived a double life—by day, a manga artist; by night, a dreamer whose visions peer into the future. And now, Japan’s prophetess, widely regarded as the modern-day Baba Vanga, is sounding a new alarm. Her latest warning? A catastrophic underwater volcanic eruption that will boil the ocean and lead to a devastating tsunami in July 2025.

According to Tatsuki, the impact zone won’t be limited to Japan. Her visions, described through vivid illustrations and haunting narratives in her cult-classic manga The Future I Saw, suggest Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Northern Mariana Islands could all be caught in nature’s crossfire.

Before her latest prophecy for 2025, Ryo Tatsuki had already made headlines for several predictions that seemingly came true. Her dreams have left many stunned by their uncanny accuracy.

Her prophetic journey began on 24 November 1976, when she dreamt that Queen frontman Freddie Mercury would die suddenly. At the time, it was just a strange, fleeting thought. But exactly 15 years later, in 1991, Mercury passed away! That marked the beginning of what many now view as her eerie foresight.

Then came a dream in 1992; a corridor, a palace, and a portrait titled “Diana,” showing a blonde woman cradling a baby. Tatsuki later realized this vision foretold the tragic death of Princess Diana, which occurred five years to the day after her dream.

As her reputation as Japan’s “Baba Vanga” began to grow, so did the scale of her predictions.

In 1995, she dreamt of an old man leading her to a landscape of “cracked earth.” When she awoke, she wrote down a prediction: the city of Kobe would be “cracked” in “15 days or 15 years.” The truth was swifter than expected; just 15 days later, the catastrophic Kobe Earthquake struck and claimed over 5,000 lives.

Then came the tsunami that shattered lives, left a nation in mourning and the world in shock.

In her 1999 manga, Tatsuki wrote, “The great disaster will occur in March 2011.” On March 11, 2011, an undersea earthquake triggered a tsunami that would go on to kill nearly 20,000 people and devastate Japan’s coast. Her accurate prediction brought new attention to The Future I Saw, and her name quickly spread.

Her visions didn’t stop there. She also warned of a mysterious virus in the future; one that would affect the world in 2020. “In 25 years, an unknown virus will come in 2020, will disappear after peaking in April, and appear again 10 years later,” she reportedly wrote.

If true, that suggests COVID-19 might not be done with us just yet.

Now, as the calendar inches closer to July 2025, Tatsuki’s latest prophecy has ignited both fascination and fear. She claims to have seen “the ocean boiling” south of Japan. Many are interpreting the vision as a “mega-tsunami” event. With how true her old predictions were, many are now asking: could she be right once more?

Skeptics, of course, are urging caution. A Times Now World Report cited seismologists who say there is “no scientific basis for Tatsuki’s claims,” though they also admitted “the location she describes isn’t far-fetched from a geological standpoint.”

July may prove her right or mark her first major miss. We would pray and hope no such devastation occurs. Right now, the world watches, waits, wonders, and prays.