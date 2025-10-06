“Everyone is Happy About It” – Bad Bunny Claps Back at Fox News With Witty SNL Monologue Amid Super Bowl Halftime Show Backlash

Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny addressed his haters and longtime critics while hosting the season premiere of Saturday Night Live. It was recently confirmed that Bad Bunny will perform at the upcoming NFL Super Bowl halftime show. The announcement, however, quickly became a flashpoint for political controversy.

President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policies have already been in the news for their record, and the Trump-aligned Department of Homeland Security has threatened to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the Super Bowl.

According to The Huffpost, the rapper responded starkly to the comments surrounding this issue: “I’m very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News,” he joked. He also took a dig at people who made fun of him for speaking in Spanish at the Super Bowl. “And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Today Years Old (@todayyearsold)

Conservative outlets, particularly Fox News, have criticized the NFL’s decision to feature a Spanish-speaking artist, labelling it “un-American.” But SNL mocked that criticism by airing a clever sketch that stitched together soundbites from various Fox News hosts, making it appear as though they said, “He’s my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”

The veteran show running since the 1980s is where actors, comedians, and artists get together to perform short, hilarious skits comprising current topics and a parody of popular culture and politics. The whole issue has received a series of mixed reactions from people, especially since Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, and is an American citizen.

Fox News has also spoken on Bad Bunny’s past choice to avoid touring in the U.S. due to concerns that his immigrant fanbase could be targeted by ICE. Rightly so, Bad Bunny stated in a past interview that he feared they could be outside his concerts picking up people.

Bad Bunny’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/pjS0Ejckcg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2025

Furthermore, Trump’s former manager and the leading man of ICE, Corey Lewandowski, said in a podcast that the administration’s prime priority was enforcement, and they did not care about circumstances. “We’re going to do enforcement everywhere… If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: go home,” he added.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also appeared on the podcast and told podcaster Benny Johnson, “I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

It was expected that Fox News would remain a harsh critic on issues like immigration and deportation, given its pro-Trump stance during and after the 2020 presidential election. Its famous anchor, Sean Hannity, has conducted dozens of interviews with the Trump family.

However, it’s surprising that today, despite Bad Bunny being an icon who has helped Latin music reach the mainstream, he is subjected to such scrutiny that his credibility has come into question. He has sold over seven million records worldwide.

Even though President Donald Trump was adamant about carrying out his mass deportation drive to remove undocumented immigrants, it was the process itself that angered many Americans. People were picked up in broad daylight from their homes in a ruthless manner, shattering the families and the children.

On 28 August 2025, CNN reported that ICE alone has deported nearly 200,000 people in seven months since Trump returned to office. While these figures are official estimates, reports suggest the real numbers may be higher, with alleged disappearances noted in several court filings.