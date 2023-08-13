Dunkin’ Super Bowl Ad Was a Huge Hit, and Fans Unanimously Agree Ben Affleck Is Reason Why

The Super Bowl commercial Ben Affleck participated in was a far cry from his mood at the Grammys. This time around, Affleck's commercial with Dunkin was full of vigor. Fans overwhelmingly voted the ad as one of his best.

This article will blow the whistle on the truth behind Affleck's acclaim and the claims that he made millions from the advertisement. Even though the couple, Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, amassed a considerable fortune already, Affleck donated a portion of his earnings from the advertisement.

It was also refreshing to see a famous person promote a product they really like and use. His advertisement made this clear. Let's examine what really happened during the ad and why Affleck received such high acclaim.

For his Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin', Ben Affleck was given complete creative liberty

According to ET, the agreement for JLo and Affleck's Super Bowl Dunkin ad was for several million dollars, however, the exact amount was not disclosed. Super Bowl advertisements often cost a lot of money, so this is not surprising. But for Affleck, this project has special significance since he grew up in the Massachusetts region, where Dunkin is a staple. In fact, he made his first real money in a doughnut store.

According to The Things, he said, "My very first paycheck I got -- got a job as a dishwasher, in high school. Croissant du Jour, which is no longer in business in Boston. It was basically like a doughnut shop. They were trying to act cool. A hundred thirty bucks. Never forgot it." While filming the commercial, Affleck maintained his modest demeanor. The actor reportedly had a very kind and giving nature off-screen.

One source revealed to ET, "Ben planned out the whole thing and wanted something like a hidden camera commercial. Jen and Ben were so loving on set. You can really tell how special their connection is, Jen just adores Ben, and they both lift each other up and make each other feel so happy. It's really sweet to watch."

Since Ben Affleck is a real Dunkin' Donuts customer, his commercial was met with acclaim

In addition, rather than veering off the subject, the advertisement focused on Dunkin and Affleck's experience with the company. He discussed the influence of Dunkin and what the ad meant to him in his own words. He explained, "I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin. In Boston, it was such a big deal. I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."

Ben went on to add, "This was the place that as I grew up, like playing Little League, after the games, everybody would go to Dunkin' and get munchkins, get coffee. It was like the thing that everybody did. I've always associated coffee with the community and talking to friends — and conversations and socializing — which I think is part of the appeal."

ET reported that Affleck planned to give a portion of his ad earnings to charity. As part of the collaboration, money will be given to Affleck's charity, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

