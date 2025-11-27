Even Donald Trump Jr. Slams The President’s New Nickname

It turns out the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. also can’t get behind his father’s new nickname for the Republican Party.

US President Donald Trump, 79, came up with a nickname for the GOP in a Truth Social post on Wednesday. “There is a new word for a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone (GREAT POLICY IS THE KEY!),” Trump wrote. “It is, TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???” he added.

It didn’t take long for his eldest boy to slam his creativity, by pointing out what he feels is glaringly obvious.

Alongside a screenshot of his father’s post, Trump Jr. wrote,

“Shouldn’t it really be Trumplican???” Trump Jr. wrote on X with a screenshot of his father’s post. After he pinned the message to the top of his profile he quickly attracted more than 200,000 views in an hour.

With Donald Trump Jr. being the president’s eldest son, shared with his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, it is rare for him to criticize his dad. However, most of the MAGA crowd embraced his almost unpronounceable new party name.

MAGA influencer Benny Johnson was quick to post to X, writing, “INCOMING: New word for a ‘TRUMP REPUBLICAN,’ It is TEPUBLICAN??? or TPUBLICAN???”

However, critics of Donald Trump were quick to seize on his “nickname.”

Independent journalist Adam Cochran posted on X, “I’m sorry – you think this guy DIDN’T have a stroke? Come on! Grandpa’s brain is pudding!”

The Truth Social post came at a time when he was attacking the physical appearance of a New York Times journalist, who reported that the president shows signs of aging in his second term.

“The Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite,” he wrote. “They know this is wrong, as is almost everything that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE.”

Donald Trump added, “The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out. Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up.”

Meanwhile, according to Newsweek, Trump wrote this at a time when his approval rating plummeted into negative for the first time ever, on Wednesday, in his second term as the oldest sitting president in US history.

The president added, “There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (“That was aced”) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now!”