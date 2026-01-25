Even Amal Clooney Misses the Mark — Her Worst Looks Prove Style Isn’t Always a Slam Dunk

Amal Clooney has one of the most fascinating personalities in the Hollywood circle. On one hand, she’s a human rights lawyer who argues at the U.N. and advises governments. On the other hand, she’s married to the iconic George Clooney, whose life is lived on red carpets.

The constantly switching roles have led to Amal being at the center of some memorable fashion moments, except they weren’t all for the right reasons.

Yes, we admit Amal Clooney has killer legs, which are often the saving grace of outfits that can feel tacky. But even the best looks can only do so much when fabric color palettes or design details go awry, right?

Since going public with George Clooney in 2013, Amal’s style has evolved a lot. She has had to master dramatic Hollywood fashion trends, and over the years, it has resulted in outfits that missed the mark.

For example, her red-and-white dress at the Hail, Caesar! premiere in February 2016. The look referenced the film’s color palette but was paired with shiny silver heels. The ensemble thus looked gaudy.

Being one of Amal’s first major premieres as George Clooney’s wife, the look was underwhelming.

Then, in June 2018, Amal stepped out in a pink gown for her husband’s lifetime achievement tribute. The dress in question had oversized slits, a massive bow wrapping around her arms, glittering fabric, and beaded accents. None of these elements was inherently bad, but together the flashy parts took away from the moment.

That same issue cropped up again at the Catch-22 premiere in May 2019. There, Amal paired a micro-patterned blouse with a striped skirt. The designs already clashed, but then there were the metallic heels, a velvet clutch, and a black belt. Next to her, George was in a classic suit, and the mismatch was almost blinding.

Later that month, Amal wore a deep green mini dress to another Catch-22 event with great accessories. But the dress itself betrayed her as it was wrinkled and had an odd color. In photographs, it looked like a trash bag, according to some critics.

A closer look at Amal Clooney in a #Versace green cocktail dress from the FW15 collection. #VersaceCelebrities pic.twitter.com/gLFOFmwZ9E — VERSACE (@Versace) October 1, 2015

Wrinkles attacked again at the Venice Film Festival in August 2025, where Amal’s fuchsia gown looked unpolished thanks to its easily 80s-style bodice. Despite her flawless hair and makeup, the dress had what looked like damp stains near the hem.

In October 2019, Amal was in New York wearing a riot of colors and stripes. Her signature red lip made the outfit seem less serious. By October 2021, at The Tender Bar premiere, Amal started wearing cut-outs, metallic details, a high-low hem, and gladiator-style sandals. But these were all past fashion trends. Same with her April 2022 cheetah-print jacket and leather boots.

Now, Amal is split between Hollywood and family life in France, so perhaps her style evolution isn’t over yet.