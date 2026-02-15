Erika Kirk’s Worst Fashion Moments—Even Her Smile Couldn’t Save Them

Erika Kirk is often seen donning power suits and dresses that accentuate her tall figure. The current CEO of Turning Point USA has a history of participating in pageants and starring in reality shows.

As someone who knows how to dress up for the camera, she never fails to impress with her sense of style and mannequin-like proportions. However, like most celebrities, she has had her fair share of fashion missteps. Here are five times Erika made terrible fashion choices that even her tall legs couldn’t save.

When Erika Kirk wore a Pink Ruffle Dress

Erika Kirk took the stage, along with her late husband, Charlie Kirk, to share teachings from the Bible. She was seen wearing a pink ruffled dress that resembled a nightgown. Commentators pointed out that the outfit did not complement her at all and she sort of ended up looking like Big Bird, the beloved Muppet character.

Wore This Mesh and Lace Mess

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk1776)

​Last year on Valentine’s Day, Charlie posted a sweet message for his wife along with a photo of the two. However, Erika’s lace dress ended up being the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. The upper half of the off-shoulder dress is studded with beads and ruffles, and the lower half is see-through. It looked like a travesty of a wedding gown more than anything.

Wore a Dress that Appeared to Have Fitting Issue

Erika Kirk appeared at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit in 2021 wearing a knee-length flared dress. From its wrapped collars to the messed-up flares, it appeared that the dress was tailored in a hurry. Moreover, her unadorned hair made the whole ensemble look very out of place.

Purple Is Not Her Color:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E. (@mrserikakirk)

Not every color suits every skin tone. It’s important to know one’s color palette so they don’t end up looking washed out. Purple is certainly not the color for Erika Kirk, as it dimmed her glow and made her look yellow. She paired the purple bodycon dress with a pair of sneakers. While wearing sneakers with a dress is either a hit or a miss, wearing them with a tight dress is never a good idea.

Wore a Lace Pantsuit Ill-fitted for a Grieving Widow:​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk1776)

Erika chose to wear a lace pantsuit during her appearance on the Megyn Kelly Show. Her “spicy” lace pantsuit drew public criticism more than what she had to say. While it’s not necessarily a fashion faux pas, the outfit seemed like a peculiar choice since it was only two months after her husband was assassinated. But well, maybe everyone grieves differently!

Erika Kirk has made certain outfit choices that can be considered fashion gaffes. While she can pull off most of the outfits she wears, thanks to her towering figure, she has had her fair share of looking like a hot mess.