Lauren Sanchez’s Latest Fashion Misses Spark Brutal Comments as Netizens Say, “She Should Fire Her Stylist”

Lauren Sanchez has been the talk of the town after her Paris Couture Week look went viral online. The former journalist is married to billionaire Jeff Bezos and made an appearance with her husband at the invite-only event. Paris Couture Week is where the biggest names in the entertainment and fashion industry gather.

It is where the future of fashion is exhibited. It doesn’t appear that Sanchez’s look was particularly well-received by fans because the memes and jokes have spread like wildfire on social media, according to Page Six.

Many have called out Sanchez for her Paris Couture Week look, roasting her online. The Bezos couple attended both the Dior and Schiaparelli shows that took place on the same day. She sported two different looks for both shows – one fiery red and the other a blue-grey faux fur ensemble.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos turn heads in the front row at Paris Haute Couture Week https://t.co/YqLTM0sdhi pic.twitter.com/DLQdssXMZ9 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 26, 2026

For her Schiaparelli show, Sanchez donned a formal and sharp red suit and skirt co-ord. She paired her outfit with matching suede pumps and completed her look with a silver alligator-skin Face bag. She also wore aviators and kept the bling to a minimum, with just her earrings and ring.

For her Dior show, Sanchez sported a similar formal suit-skirt outfit, which was blue-grey in color. The highlight of that outfit was the thick layer of faux fur on the lapels of her suit. Just like her Schiaparelli look, Sanchez wore matching pumps for her outfit.

During both shows, her billionaire husband coordinated his suit with hers, in a contrasting yet matching outfit. For the first show, Jeff wore an all-black suit with matching formal shoes. For the second, he followed suit and sported a navy blue look with black shoes. The couple was spotted hand-in-hand throughout the shows by paparazzi.

Netizens slammed both outfits and erupted with memes, comparisons, and ridicule on social media. Many have called out the quality of her look, throwing shade at Amazon.

We’ve seen this look before pic.twitter.com/TvdDELqsUg — Mark Sehler (@nftsolicitor) January 27, 2026

Someone referenced famous American folk hero Daniel Boone, and said, “Looks like something Daniel Boone would throw over his shoulder while out on the frontier.” Another said, “A ‘Mob Wife’ is a popular look right now.

A third user suggested, “She desperately needs a stylist.” A fourth one seemed to agree and said, “Yikes, she should fire her stylist.” A netizen brought up the First Lady Melania Trump’s movie Melania and claimed, “Looks like we have the sequel to Melania.”

Lauren Sanchez Bezos roasted for her style at Dior fashion show. Social media users compared her look to a ‘mob wife’ while criticizing her style: “Looks like SHEIN.” “She is wearing Amazon essential.” “Money can’t buy style or taste.” “Tacky.” pic.twitter.com/FE7q7XTpHu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 27, 2026

About her Schiaparelli look, many compared her to the iconic character Cruella de Ville and claimed she looked like a “blood transfusion bag.” Sanchez’s look has sparked backlash among her fans, with many coming up with memes and AI-generated images. However, there are some who have compared her to Bezos’s ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

Many have slammed Bezos for leaving MacKenzie for his current wife in the wake of Sanchez’s Paris Couture Week look. Scott divorced Bezos in 2019 and still makes public appearances. The former couple continues to co-parent their four children.