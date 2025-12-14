Erika Kirk Sparks Outrage Over ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit and Netizens Have a Lot To Say

Erika Kirk has repeatedly made headlines following the assassination of her husband, Charlie. Her every move and word have been dissected and scrutinized by the public ever since. The mother of two faced backlash after deciding to wear a lacy pantsuit.

The 37-year-old appeared on the ‘Megyn Kelly Show’ to talk about her husband’s sudden death and the legacy he left behind. She opted for a body-hugging black lace pantsuit for the interview.

Erika Kirk takes the stage at Megyn Kelly’s tour stop in Glendale, AZ. Megyn surprised her with Charlie’s favorite, sparklers on stage, a small touch he always loved and requested at events. pic.twitter.com/QoxLHZixy5 — Mikey McCoy (@Michael_McCoyy) November 23, 2025

However, many criticized her clothing choice as “inappropriate” for a widow in mourning. Netizens did not hold back while trolling Erika for her unconventional outfit. “RIP to the tablecloths we lost to make this abomination,” one wrote.

“She’s in mourning… The lace pantsuit phase of mourning,” another pointed out. Another user said, “Erika’s ‘sense of style’ makes me so uncomfortable.” This isn’t the first time the mother of two’s clothing choices have sparked strong reactions from the public.

A similar scene unfolded during an October 2025 Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. Erika stepped onto the stage wearing extremely tight leather pants and a white shirt featuring the word ‘Freedom.’

“Erika Kirk wearing tight leather pants at the recent Turning Point event. Is this how a grieving widow dresses? Very strange,” one wrote. “Nothing screams mourning like tight leather pants,” a second quipped. “The whole thing is strange as hell. All of it,” a third wrote.

Many others said the entire event seemed “fake” and even “strange.” What caused even more buzz than Erika’s outfit that day was a moment she shared with JD Vance.

The pair was seen hugging in greeting, but social media users interpreted it as far more than that. The hug, which lasted more than a few seconds, was quickly labeled “inappropriate” and even “disgusting” by some.

“I’m disgusted by her,” one wrote. “Their hands look out of place too. Unless they’re dating,” a second noted. “This is so insane,” a third simply wrote.

Erika Kirk: “No one will ever replace my husband…except for JD Vance who’s a wonderful man.” pic.twitter.com/thAmE9Gt53 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) October 31, 2025

All of it was made so much worse when Erika decided to draw parallels between Charlie and JD Vance. “No one will ever replace Charlie….but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD…Vice President JD Vance,” she said during her speech at the event.

Rumors have been running rampant ever since the event. Many critics have come forward to predict a possible divorce between Usha and JD Vance. The Second Lady ditching her wedding ring several times has just played into the narrative.