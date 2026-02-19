Erika Kirk Shares Heartbreaking Health Update About Her Mom

Erika Kirk just dropped a heartbreaking bombshell on Instagram about her mother, Lori Frantzve. The widow of the late Charlie Kirk shared a major health update about her mom via a carousel of videos on her social media account. Kirk’s newest post has many of her followers bawling and wishing the elder a speedy recovery and good health.

In the videos, Frantzve appeared to be in a wheelchair with bandages on her nose and collarbone. The one near her collarbone appeared to be from a surgery. However, Kirk did not discuss or reveal whether or not her mom underwent any surgery or health complications.

In the first video, Frantzve held her daughter’s hand while shaking and gave her daughter’s hand a brief, loving kiss. While Frantzve and her daughter were having a heartbreaking moment, Kirk’s daughter gently nudged her grandmother while taking a peek at the bandage on her nana’s clavicle.

Both of Kirk’s children were featured in the video alongside their grandmother, who was in a wheelchair. Both children were given a chance to gently push the wheelchair of their grandmother. The mother of two ensured both her children’s faces were shielded from the camera.

This is something Kirk has continued to follow even after her husband’s death in September 2025. Before his death, the couple ensured not to disclose the names or faces of their children to the public to protect their privacy. Moreover, being involved in the world of politics and death threats against them already, Erika continues to fiercely maintain her children’s privacy in public and online.

In the post, Kirk shared a lengthy caption gushing about her mother’s influence in her life. In the caption, she credits her mother for teaching her about faith and taking the “high road.” She explained, “That’s where integrity walks…” As mentioned earlier, Kirk did not get specific about her mother’s illness. But she did share a vague remark about the season she and her family were in.

Kirk thanked Frantzve for “pouring out” all of herself into her daughter throughout her childhood. And said, “Now, in this sacred turn of seasons, we pour everything into you.” Towards the end of her caption, Kirk’s remarks suggest that her mother is possibly battling a serious illness.

But it doesn’t disclose what it really is. Erika also expressed her joy in watching Frantzve’s relationship with her grandchildren blossom and grow over the years. Finally, she expressed her love and rooted for Frantzve during this heartbreaking season of their lives.

She ended her note with an encouragement for her mother, saying, “Heaven and earth are cheering you on. Keep going.” Kirk has not made an official comment about her mother’s alleged sickness, either in a separate post or through her representatives.

Her followers flooded the comment section of her Instagram post in the aftermath of the heartbreaking health update about Frantzve. One user wrote, “Love you and praying for mama Lo!” Another wrote, “Awww, your sweet mama! Sending all the love.”

A third one said, “Sending prayers of comfort for your mom and the strength you need to keep going.” A fourth one added, “Stay strong, dear Erika!” A fifth one mentioned, “Sending you and your sweet family lots of love.” Similarly, the comment section was flooded with support for Kirk during this difficult time.