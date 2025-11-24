Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant When Charlie Kirk Was Shot, Calling It ‘the Ultimate Blessing’

It’s been over two months now since right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s death. His wife, Erika Kirk, is now the CEO of his organization, Turning Point USA. Talking to Megyn Kelly on Friday on her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, Kirk said she had prayed she was pregnant when Kirk was shot.

A preview of the episode has been released, in which Kelly can be heard mentioning the two children that the Kirks have and then asking, “You told me this in private — How many kids did you want to have?” To this, Erika replied, “We wanted to have four. And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered.”

Kelly then responded with, “Oh, wow. I thought of that once. Whether it was meant to be or whether we’d get news like that”. Erika then replied, “I know. I was like, oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.”

PREVIEW: @MrsErikaKirk opens up about kids with Charlie: “We wanted to have four. And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered… That would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe. Now when I see young couples I tell them ‘please don’t put it… pic.twitter.com/vC1QQjCrrz — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 24, 2025

She then added, “So, now when I see young couples, I tell them, ‘Please, don’t put it off.’ Especially if you’re a young woman. Don’t put it off, you can always have a career, you can always, you know, go back to work. You can never just go back to having children. And they grow so fast and so quickly, but I just, I was praying. Both of us were. We were just excited to just expand our family.”

Her words align with the typical conservative view that women should always prioritize having children and that everything else is secondary. Interestingly enough, Erika herself had been a model and had a full-fledged career in that field, a path that the Conservatives often criticize in general.

Taking forward the conversation about children, Kelly said, “Thank God you have the two.” Erika then added, “A boy and girl. I know. One day, they’ll find out. Right now they’re just little loves. But one day they’ll find out that they’re Charlie Kirk’s children and they’ll know what that means.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey McCoy (@mikey.mccoy)

Kirk was shot back in September while addressing students at Utah Valley University in Orem. After the investigation, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old boy, was found to be the shooter. He came from a MAGA family and had his own frustration about the way of life that the right-wing ideology preaches.

While Kirk’s murder had caused widespread uproar in the US, there were also criticisms about his extreme right views, including controversial ones like how he might make his own daughter, at only 10 years of age, carry a child (that was the result of an assault) if it was medically safe.

Now that Erika Kirk has taken over Charlie’s organization, she is likely to take his legacy forward. Her position may also give her added authority and accessibility on women’s issues, and it would be interesting to see how she chooses to propagate the right-wing ideology into young minds.