Erika Kirk Dragged Into Bonkers Nanny Rumors

It appears that the overnight celebrity status is costing Erika Kirk too much. From being shaded by TPUSA employees to Candace Owens criticizing her every move following the death of Charlie Kirk, the controversies swirling around the former pageant queen show no sign of ending.

The latest controversy involves Erika Kirk’s longtime nanny, who allegedly called Child Protective Services on her employer. The nanny, who has been described as “a fixture in the household,” allegedly called CPS with some grim accusations. She accused Erika of being absent from her kids’ lives.

The nanny reportedly asserted that the Turning Point USA CEO left her son and daughter “in prolonged, unsupervised care, prioritizing high-profile events and personal pursuits over parenting.”

Erika Kirk’s nanny called Child Protective Services on her? Is this real?! pic.twitter.com/NY93zVQZQV — SpeakWithDeeDee (@SpeakWithDeeDee) January 12, 2026

A photo of Erika has been circling around, where she can be seen being interrogated by officials. The photo doesn’t appear out of the ordinary. However, there is another photo where she is wearing the same outfit as the first one, pointing toward two children, which raises all the suspicion.

The two kids in the photo, presumably her own children, appear to be around the same age. This could not be true, as her two children were born two years apart. The photo is most likely photoshopped or AI-generated.

No credible news outlet has reported on the matter, casting serious doubt on the claim. The website has been slammed frequently for its bogus and clickbaity titles.

Is all these ‘Press Events’ or just ‘perks’ for the CEO of @TPUSA ? or neither, and just Erika Kirk living it up husbandless & apparently childless. Where are the kids? Always w/ nanny? Many BOSS moms have their babies with them 24/7 with no help. Showing her true colors here. pic.twitter.com/o7UUSbEWtp — fortherecordyourhonor💕 (@YASyourhonor) January 11, 2026

Despite the lack of actual evidence, netizens jumped at the chance of dragging Erika’s name through the mud. A Facebook repost read, “She’s capable and willing to do anything for power, money, and the [limelight].”

Another commentator on X claimed that Charlie Kirk’s parents have taken the kids, and the two parties are now involved in a custody battle. Her comment was supported by another, who pointed out that no one is defending her against the allegations.

One X user, however, sounded suspicious that the CPS would reveal who reported the incident: “CPS protects anyone who reports to them. It would be almost impossible to figure out who reported her, unless the “nanny” went public with this information.”

This is not the first time Erika has been accused of being a terrible wife and taking her family for granted. She has faced repeated criticism from detractors who accuse her of using her husband’s assassination to elevate her public profile.

Erika has also faced backlash over removing her wedding photo from Charlie’s bookshelf, her appointment as the new CEO of TPUSA, and her conduct following his death.