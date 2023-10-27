Erika Jayne has opened up in an exclusive interview with Extra about her hot new Vegas show Bet It All on Blonde. When asked about rumors she's using the weight loss drug Ozempic, Jayne flat-out denied it during the honest chat. Back in August, she said, "I’ve always been tiny. I got bigger during all of my depression and through everything else. There’s nothing like putting on a show and a little bit of stress… to get you right back into shape." Now, her fellow RHOBH castmates, especially Dorit Kemsley, have wondered how true this claim is.

On the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode called The Eaglewoman Has Landed, Jayne again stood her ground, denying any dependence on Ozempic, as per the Daily Mail. The episode started with Kemsley hosting a spiritual retreat in scenic Malibu. Everyone complimented Jayne's slim figure, which she credited to 'hormones.' But in a confessional, Kemsley jokingly said, "Oh, are hormones spelled OZEMPIC?"

Jayne has faced a challenging journey laden with depression and hardship stemming from her split with ex-husband Tom Girardi and his involvement in a massive financial scandal, reported Page Six. With Girardi now facing a potential 20-year prison sentence for fraud, things would not have been easy for the reality TV star. Reflecting on her resilience, Jayne shared, "You have to look at struggles as either one of two things: you're either going to meet it or you're going to run away from it. And I chose to meet it head-on and walk through that fire, and it led me here."

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne on why she's resisting calls on social media for her to explain her dramatic weight loss. pic.twitter.com/EaTAB8BjDI — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 14, 2023

During an August appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Jayne attributed her weight loss to going through menopause. She stated her body had undergone significant changes simply due to the natural aging process and that there was not much more to the matter. In other words, Jayne maintained her transformation stemmed from these hormonal shifts associated with midlife rather than any controversial drugs like Ozempic. Even in her conversation with Extra, Jayne candidly shared, "I've always been tiny," although her personal problems had, for a while, also taken their toll on her figure and health. Nonetheless, She maintained her current physique is consistent with her natural body type.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess)

Now free from her marriage's shadow and busier than ever, Jayne credits her weight loss to the demands of her hit Vegas show. Her residency Bet It All On Blonde has dazzled crowds at Mandalay Bay's House of Blues and will run till December 16th. Despite recent challenges, Jayne summed up her journey with optimism, saying, "The last three years… have been really tough, and I pulled it together and here it is. I made lemonade out of lemons, man." For Jayne, the show goes on.

