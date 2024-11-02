Eric Trump Says Prince Harry is ‘One Black Sheep...Led by a Wife That is Pretty Unpopular'

Eric Trump recently shared strong opinions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, going on to say that Harry is “one black sheep who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are.” His remarks came amid a broader conversation about the Sussexes’ departure from the British royal family and their subsequent relocation to the U.S. In an interview, Eric contrasted Prince Harry and Markle’s actions with the steady roles of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, calling the latter ‘a rock’ for the royal family. He remarked, "And William, obviously I don't really think has made a misstep.”

As per Newsweek, the third child of the GOP leader did, however, express support for the monarchy as an institution, emphasizing his family’s respect for it. He spoke fondly of his family’s interaction with Queen Elizabeth II, recalling that she 'welcomed my father with open arms.' He also lamented Harry’s perceived detachment from the royal family and questioned whether the prince had been warmly embraced in the U.S. since his move. Moreover, he exclaimed, "I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing…Then you have the saga of people who have just gone off the deep end. It's sad to watch but I think people can differentiate the two sides…Truthfully I don't give a damn about Prince Harry and I don't think this country does either."

This isn’t the first time the Trump family has echoed criticism toward Harry and Markle. As per CBS News, former president Donald Trump initially critiqued Markle in 2020, openly stating he was 'not a fan.' He remarked, "I'm not a fan of hers, and I would say this – and she probably has heard that – but, I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it." In the years since, Donald has occasionally revisited his unfavorable view of the Sussexes.

For instance, following Harry’s drug-use admissions, Donald commented on potential immigration consequences, stating that ‘appropriate action’ would be necessary if the Prince had been dishonest on his visa application. He said, "Oh, I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago." Although Donald has not explicitly stated he would revoke Harry’s visa if re-elected, his comments fueled speculation on how a second Trump administration might handle the Sussexes.

The former president’s criticisms of the Sussexes seem rooted in a mix of personal and political factors. In an interview with Piers Morgan, Trump suggested, "I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen…I wonder if Harry's going to go back on his hands and knees and say please. You know, I think Harry's been led down a path."

Eric Trump on November 03, 2023, in New York City. (Image Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Donald also asserted that the couple’s decision to leave royal duties 'broke the Queen’s heart.' He further exclaimed, "I disagree with the queen on, probably one of the only things ever, is that I think she should have said, 'If that's your choice fine, but you no longer have titles and frankly don't come around.’ He has been so disrespectful to the country and I think he's an embarrassment."