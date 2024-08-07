Eric Trump Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Unwanted 'Bad Actors' and 'Spoiled Apples' in the US

Eric Trump holds opinions similar to those of his father, former president Donald Trump regarding the erstwhile royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He verbally attacked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an interview with the British cable news network GB News, implying that his father may deport them should he win the US presidential election in November. “You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry] back,” he said while adding, "You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard.”

“We’ll happily send them back from America. You can have them back over here, but I’m not sure if you want them anymore,” Eric said. “We might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own.” According to The New York Post, in addition, Eric said he and his father "had so much respect" for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 96. He also shared that his late mother, Ivana Trump, “had a great relationship” with Harry’s mom, the late Princess of Wales.

Meghan is an American she can’t be deported. The daughter is an American and I bet they secured citizenship for their son. Harry well that’s possible I guess. Hopefully the American government has bigger issues to deal with. — jodi birdsall (@jay_elbee) August 7, 2024

In his autobiography Spare, Harry admitted to taking illicit narcotics (cocaine, cannabis, and hallucinogenic mushrooms). In March, GB News host Nigel Farage questioned Trump over this legal dispute. Trump stated that if it is shown that the Duke of Sussex lied on his visa application, he should not be granted "special privileges."

I am not a Trump fan, but I have to agree.. . If the BRF are SO horrible, why continue to use your titles?!? Why give BRF titles to AMERICAN children?!? The Duchess couldn’t point Sussex out on the map. Her children have NEVER been to Sussex. They live in a country that fought an… — MamaMia (@adams_mena) August 7, 2024

“We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action,” the GOP nominee said. Trump answered when asked if "appropriate action" may include deportation, “Oh, I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”

In 2020, Trump had openly expressed his dislike for the Sussexes since they had endorsed President Joe Biden, "I'm not a fan of hers," he said referring to Markle. "I would say this - and she has probably has heard that - I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it," he added. Sky News reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showcased their support for Biden in their exclusive Time magazine video back then. "It's time to not only reflect but act." They said, "This election I'm not going to be able to vote here in the US, but many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

"When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard," Markle said. "Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do and you deserve to be heard." Amid the controversy, Buckingham Palace distanced itself from the election remarks made by the former royals. A palace spokesman said: "We would not comment. "The duke is not a working member of the royal family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity."