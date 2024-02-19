Prince Harry Planning to 'Step In' Temporarily to Perform Royal Duties Amid Palace Health Crisis

The royal family has been plagued by two critical health crises within a month- with King Charles III's cancer diagnosis and the Princess of Wales' surgery. Prince Harry believes that this is the right time to make amends as Prince William has been reducing his royal responsibilities to spend more time with his wife Kate Middleteton The the Duke of Sussex intends to "step in" and handle a few formal palace responsibilities if permittedties. An insider revealed to The Times, "On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick. Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing ­paramount in this."

Prince Harry has reportedly offered to return as a working royal on a limited basis for the duration of The King's ill health.



According to @KateMansey, assistant editor of The Times, the Duke of Sussex would be willing to step in an attempt to reconcile with his father. pic.twitter.com/91rTgGAGmq — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) February 16, 2024

A representative for Harry and Meghan told The UK Mirror: "We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here and are still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised. This couple will not be broken. The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work.” King Charles is looking forward to connecting more with his sons in an act that "benefits the institution" as they work in unity for the royal family. Prince Harry recently emphasized the unity of family saying: "Through all these families [at the Games] I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together.”

Prince Harry, who together, with Markle, resigned from royal life in 2020, serves as a state counselor and is not anticipated to assume any of the King's responsibilities while he heals. As per The Independent, the Duke of Sussex would not be eligible to collect public funding and could not resume any official activities until the King and his advisors had drafted a formal plan. After Prince Harry's brief 45-minute encounter with the King, there was conjecture that the two men—who had been separated since the duke resigned as a working royal—might be about to mend fences. When asked if a family sickness could have a "re-unifying effect" in this particular circumstance, he answered, "Yeah, I'm sure," in response to the suggestion made during an exclusive with Good Morning America.

TOMORROW: A @GMA Exclusive: The all-new interview with Prince Harry on his life with Meghan, how his father King Charles is doing and his passion supporting wounded warriors. pic.twitter.com/tyNtHnxxpB — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

“I think any illness, any sickness brings families together," the Prince added while talking about- family unity. When asked about his "outlook" on the King's health, Prince Harry said, "That stays between me and him," and Buckingham Palace withheld information regarding the disease. However, he stated that he would be seeing his father later: “I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”