Eric Trump Likens His Father’s Conviction to Systematic Racism: “They’re Doing the Same...”

In a recent interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Eric Trump made waves with a bold and contentious comparison. Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo, Eric likened the legal challenges his father, former President Donald Trump, faces to the systematic racism experienced by African Americans in the United States. The shocking statement ignited an immediate backlash on social media.

The conversation revolved around the upcoming sentencing of Donald, scheduled for July 11th, just days before the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 15th. When asked by Bartiromo about the same, Eric with a pinch of resentment, replied, “Well, shocking. The next evening, I'd take the stage at the RNC. Go figure that. Out of all the dates the judge could’ve put this, they have to put it the day before, maybe the biggest day outside of an election day in an election cycle. I mean, Maria, this is planned.”

Putting aside there's no evidence of truth to this & a touch of racism in suggesting that most Black people get arrested -- the larger point is that unwittingly MAGOPs (like Eric Trump here) are admitting there is bias against Blacks in the justice system. https://t.co/usy44mojkT — Robert Elisberg (@relisberg) June 24, 2024

As per Radar Online, his comments took a turn for the worse when Eric claimed, “And you mentioned in your opening about African American support. You mentioned that certain communities are coming over to my father. It’s exactly because of this. They’re doing the same to Donald Trump as they did to so many of those communities for so long. These people are saying, 'Huh, it’s really interesting. They did this to us for a long time. Now they’re doing it to him. I might actually want to vote for the guy, you know, who’ll fight back against this as we have tried to for so long.' I think that's why my father has done so incredibly well and that's why these inner cities are embracing him to the extent that they are."

Donald himself has echoed similar sentiments, arguing his legal troubles have bolstered his support among Black voters. Speaking at the Black Conservative Federation Honors Gala in Columbia, South Carolina, Trump claimed, “And then I got indicted a second time and then a third time and a fourth time! And a lot of people said that that’s why Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as– I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing. When I did the mugshot in Atlanta, that mug shot was No. 1. You know who embraced it more than anyone else? The Black population.”

As per Newsweek, these statements are part of a broader narrative promoted by Donald's campaign. His spokesperson, Steven Cheung, argued, "Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are trying to gaslight and distract from the fact that Black Americans are turning their back on their destructive policies. By contrast, President Trump delivered policies for Black Americans like passing criminal justice reform, fully funded HBCUs [historically black colleges and universities], created Opportunity Zones, and lowered Black unemployment."