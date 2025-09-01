Eric Trump Explodes in Rage Over Bizarre Rumor About His Dad

Eric Trump is fuming and firing back online after a weekend frenzy over the president’s health, blasting critics as “sick and twisted” and accusing political opponents of pushing morbid speculation. “The radical left is so sick and twisted…,” he posted on X as the chatter crested, echoing rumors that erupted during a rare four-day stretch when the president wasn’t seen in public.

The rumor mill kicked into high gear after the White House’s quiet holiday schedule and a midweek gap in sightings, prompting breathless posts and trending hashtags. But cameras caught the 79-year-old president headed to his Sterling, Virginia, golf club, deflating the ghoulish buzz, at least for a moment.

The radical left is so sick and twisted… https://t.co/UNowbVSf5O — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 31, 2025

Then came the all-caps clapback. On Truth Social, the president declared, “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” while allies highlighted his weekend golf outing. That message—part denial, part victory lap—was quickly amplified by Eric Trump.

Still, the speculation didn’t arise in a vacuum. In recent weeks, the president’s visible ailments, ankle swelling and hand discoloration among them, have been dissected across the internet. The White House has said he’s been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common circulation issue in older adults, and has downplayed the hand bruising as minor and consistent with aspirin use and frequent handshakes. Medical experts note that CVI is typically manageable with exercise and weight control.

Everyone’s reaction when they find Trump in good health #whereistrump pic.twitter.com/846DhWUbA9 — KrunchBar (@DMV_KrunchBar) August 30, 2025

Vice President JD Vance added a dose of gasoline and water at once, praising the president’s condition while noting he’s ready to step in “if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy,” citing 200 days of on-the-job seasoning. Supporters called it reassuring; critics called it ominous. Either way, it kept the health storyline alive.

Eric Trump’s indignation also revived an old boomerang. Users resurfaced his 2020 post questioning Joe Biden’s “seemingly apparent cognitive decline,” a jab that ricocheted back at the younger Trump as he defended his father.

🚨 VP JD Vance says he’s ready to step in as President if “a terrible tragedy” strikes Trump, but stresses Trump is in “incredibly good health” with “incredible energy.” Also Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public since Tuesday and has no events scheduled all weekend. Is he… pic.twitter.com/RPuMljqR1z — Siddharth (@Siddharth_00001) August 30, 2025

Complicating the optics: earlier this summer the president himself amplified a wild Truth Social post claiming Biden was “executed” in 2020 and replaced by “clones, doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities.” Trump didn’t add commentary, but the repost drew bipartisan eye-rolls and fact-checks, giving critics ammunition to label today’s outrage selective.

The pile-on wasn’t limited to liberals. Far-right agitator Nick Fuentes, once a Trump ally, insisted there’s “something going on” with the president’s health and accused the White House of a “Biden 2”-style cover-up, proof that conspiracy currents swirl on both shores.

For now, Eric Trump is treating the episode like a political stress test and a loyalty check. He’s reposting his dad’s bravado, denouncing the rumor-peddlers, and daring the press to keep the story alive. Whether the frenzy fades may depend less on the president’s next tee time and more on the next unexplained gap in the public schedule and how aggressively the White House fills it with transparent medical updates instead of cryptic assurances.