Eric Trump Claims Dad Donald Had 35,000 at His Rally — The Total Capacity of That Arena Was 13,000

Eric Trump’s recent claims about his father, former President Donald Trump, drawing record-breaking crowds at his rallies have sparked ridicule from netizens online. During his appearance on Fox Business, Eric boasted that a recent Georgia Trump rally had an overwhelming turnout. He stated, "I was just with him in Georgia. I mean, we had 35,000 people, we filled up a stadium. The biggest crowd you could possibly imagine.” However, the venue referenced, a standard arena, has a maximum capacity of only about 13,000.

Eric Trump on Fox Business claims that Trump drew 35,000 people for his speech Wednesday in Georgia. The arena he spoke at has a capacity of 13,000 so, no. pic.twitter.com/jO80y5We72 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2024

As per OK! magazine, an X (formerly Twitter) user penned, "Eric Trump on Fox Business claims that Trump drew 35,000 people for his speech Wednesday in Georgia. The arena he spoke at has a capacity of 13,000 so." In light of the same, a person slammed, "They lie about everything. All day and night. Big or small. Meaningless or meaningful. It's f------ insane." Another echoed, "Yes. I think it's their platform mandate: lie, lie, and lie some more. The sky is the limit, nothing is too outlandish or crazy. Keep up the lies until people start believing them. Then we got them!" In a similar vein, one quipped, "They are generations of sociopaths."

This isn’t the first time crowd numbers have been a contentious point for the former president. Earlier this year, Donald claimed that a New Jersey rally saw over 100,000 attendees— an impossible figure considering the space constraints.

Yes. I think it's their platform mandate: lie, lie, and lie some more. The sky's the limit, nothing is too outlandish or crazy. Keep up the lies until people start believing them. Then we got 'em! — hmilne (@HMilne57) October 25, 2024

A while ago, Eric also defended his father’s offbeat Bloomberg interview, hailing his ‘lock-in’ performance at the Economic Club of Chicago. During the interview, the GOP nominee famously went off-topic, rehashing old grievances and revisiting his discredited 'birther' conspiracy theory about his Democratic predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

@EricTrump is telling the truth. There were around 20K people outside of the venue and they wouldn’t let in. I was there: pic.twitter.com/lxkj49Zhub — Left Field Lounger (@LFLatMSU) October 25, 2024

As per The Independent, despite Donald's erratic behavior, Eric gushed about his focus, exclaiming, “My father has never been better than he is right now. He is so locked in. He is working so incredibly hard. The man is absolutely on point. You saw what he did with Bloomberg today at that conference. I mean, the entire place – and a place that you wouldn’t have otherwise thought would have been friendly to him – was literally eating out of his hands.”

Donald Trump, Eric Trump, and J.D. Vance at the Republican National Convention on July 16, 2024, in Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal)

The former president’s recent appearances, which have included swaying to his favorite songs during rallies, have left many puzzled. Eric’s insistence that his father is at the top of his game hence has met with increasing skepticism as critics argue that Donald’s behavior has only grown more unpredictable. Meanwhile, Trump loyalists, including Stephen Miller, have rushed to echo Eric’s positive spin, describing the Bloomberg interview as a historic moment. Social media users were quick to challenge these praises, with one person on X remarking, “That rambling mess was a dementia disaster."