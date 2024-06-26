Eric Trump Becomes the Laughing Stock for Saying Wife Lara ‘Goes to Bed’ Thinking About Election Theft

In the ever-unfolding saga of the Trump family’s controversial statements, Eric Trump has once again managed to capture the public’s attention and amusement. His latest remark involves his wife, Lara Trump, and her alleged obsession with the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Eric said, “I had promised you….she wakes up in the morning thinking about it, she goes to bed at night thinking about it, the very problem and they are all over it, and knowing that, it’s the inevitability of that party. it’s just I hate to say it, I wish I didn’t say this but it’s who they are what they do, if they cheat.”

While this comment was slightly inclined to highlight their commitment to their cause, it has instead turned Eric into a figure of mockery. The statement quickly became fodder for the satire. One user tweeted, “Sounds like she’s delusional and obsessive. Maybe see a psychiatrist.” Another user added, “Her 7 brain cells must be exhausted.” In agreement, someone else wrote, “Has Lara tried counting frivolous election fraud lawsuits?”

Another user slammed, “Makes sense. When Trump loses, the RNC stops pulling in money the family can siphon off. Makes sense she’s worried.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “She is not, but anyway, tell her that it is not democrats who stormed the Capitol to steal the Government, it was her friends the MAGAs.” As if that was not enough, one user remarked, “At least 81 million voters will steal the election from him again. This can't be easy for Lara.”

As per Radar, Eric’s controversial remarks aren’t new. He has a history of making statements that attract criticism. Not long ago, he compared Donald’s legal troubles to the racism faced by African Americans in the United States: “And you mentioned in your opening about African American support. You mentioned that certain communities are coming over to my father. It’s exactly because of this. They’re doing the same to Donald Trump as they did to so many of those communities for so long.”

Eric further added, “These people are saying, 'Huh, it’s really interesting. They did this to us for a long time. Now they’re doing it to him. I might actually want to vote for the guy, you know, who’ll fight back against this as we have tried to for so long.' I think that's why my father has done so incredibly well and that's why these inner cities are embracing him to the extent that they are."

As per Mediaite, in another interview, Eric went so far as to claim that Donald’s conviction on 34 felony charges was making certain segments of the population more likely to support him. He remarked, “For the first time, they realize that the system’s coming down, that he’s the victim, he’s the victim that oftentimes some of their communities were.” He exclaimed further, “You see them swinging. Look at the African American vote, right? That’s swinging over to Donald Trump in spades.”