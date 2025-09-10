Epstein Memorial Plaque Pops Up on Trump’s Favorite Golf Course

Donald Trump’s Aberdeen links just got a grim “addition.” A campaign collective called Everyone Hates Elon posted a video of a spoof Jeffrey Epstein memorial plaque being fixed to a bench at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, trolling the president days before his U.K. state visit.

The plaque reads: “In loving memory of Jeffrey Epstein — a terrific guy. See you very, very soon. From Donald.” The stunt comes as Trump’s past remarks about Epstein and the newly released “birthday book” note keep ricocheting through the news cycle.

A tribute to Donald Trump’s best friend Jeffrey Epstein seen on a bench at his golf course in Scotland: “In loving memory of Jeffrey Epstein – a terrific guy. See you very, very soon. From Donald” pic.twitter.com/uFJwyYgimU — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 9, 2025

It’s not the first anti-Epstein protest at Trump’s Scottish resort this summer. In late July, activists planted a large sign at the course entrance that read “Twinned with Epstein Island,” and pushed out clips of the install on social media and in the U.K. press. The group says the actions are aimed at reminding the public of Trump’s historic ties to Epstein, even as Trump denies wrongdoing and distances himself from the late sex offender.

The plaque video surfaced just as police and protest organizers ramped up for Trump’s second state visit to Britain on September 17–19, with marches planned in London and a heavy security presence around Windsor Castle. Activists clearly intend to keep the Epstein storyline front and center as Trump touches down — and Scotland, home to both his Aberdeen and Turnberry courses, is set to be a flashpoint again.

Everyone Hates Elon has been busy elsewhere, too. When Vice President JD Vance vacationed in the Cotswolds last month, the same group sent a mobile billboard van looping a viral bald-meme image of Vance through the village, a follow-him-everywhere taunt that drew national coverage and a flurry of social posts. The vibe carries over to the plaque stunt: low-budget, high-visibility trolling designed to dominate the day’s conversation with a single shareable clip.

There’s now a memorial on one of the benches at Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aoIXG90aT5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 9, 2025

Trump’s Aberdeen course has been a magnet for political theater before, but the Epstein memorial bit is pure tabloid catnip: a brass-tone plaque, a barbed inscription, and a location Trump proudly touts. The message riffs on Trump’s old on-camera description of Epstein as a “terrific guy,” a line he has since repudiated while insisting he was never close to Epstein. The White House has repeatedly said Trump committed no wrongdoing related to Epstein and is not the target of any Epstein-related investigation.

This latest prank also lands amid renewed scrutiny of Epstein-related materials. House Democrats recently publicized a page from Epstein’s 50th-birthday book that appears to include a Trump-signed doodle and note, which Trump’s team blasted as fake and a “dead issue.” Whether or not the plaque survives a groundskeeper’s morning rounds, it keeps that narrative alive in the most visual way possible: a taunt bolted to Trump’s own turf.

🚨WTAFFF!!! Karoline Leavitt just called the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, who bravely stood outside the Capitol building last week, “political props” used by Democrats to distract from Trump’s accomplishments. This is insane, shameful, and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/SnEOubgXkD — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 9, 2025

A cheeky protest plaque at Trump’s Aberdeen course is the newest entry in a summer of Epstein-themed stunts. It’s tailored to grab headlines right before a royal-studded visit and to remind onlookers of a controversy Trump says he’s done discussing. Meanwhile, police, protesters, and the palace are bracing for a raucous week and activists are showing they can hijack the spotlight with one well-placed screw and a 15-second video.

Trump has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing in the Epstein case, nor identified as a target of any investigation related to it.