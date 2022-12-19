Tom Brady's Supposed Girlfriend, Veronika Rajek, Stuns in Red X-Mas Dress
The news of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's breakup has been a source of endless memes, gossip, and speculation. The supermodel made headlines once it was revealed that she's dating her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. Then there's the talk of Brady and Gisele calling it quits because he decided to keep playing football.
Whatever the reason for their breakup, that hasn't stopped folks from continually talking about the couples' personal lives, including whoever Brady might be romantically linked to, and rumor has it that Brady and Slovakian model Veronika Rajek are an item.
So when she posted a picture of her rocking a red dress around the holiday season, it didn't take long for commenters to pile up in on her post and make references to the rumors that she's dating Tom Brady. And, of course, admire how she looks in the dress.
And then there's the pinned photo on her Instagram page shows several photos of Veronika rocking the number 12 Buccaneers jersey with a glowing caption praising Brady for his on-field prowess.
"I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT emoji] @tombrady thank you for an amazing show #GOATFOREVER"
Throngs of folks commented on Veronika's post agreeing with her laudatory statements about Brady's abilities and legacy in the sport. However, there were some who thought that she was heaping on the compliments a little too thick.
To the point where it seemed like she was simply trying to get in Tom's good graces: "Tell me your applying for that new wifey role without telling me your applying for that new wifey role," a user who posts under the handle @mooreactivities wrote.
"he’s single we know what you tryna do," another wrote
"She’s trying hard," @adp_htx wrote
"GAWD! I pray that Tom Brady is more selective about women, especially under 35! Too young! This is going to screw up your 3 kids! Find a DECENT gal, not a model!!!!" another user commented.
The thing is, however, that Veronika Rajek is actually already married to Slovakian Bobsledder and restaurant manager Viktor Rajek. Representatives for the model haven't commented on the dating rumors between the two, however.
They've only said: "The only message Veronika Rajek wants to put out there, as very supportive as Veronika Rajek is, is for Tom Brady to be focused on the game and get things on track to get his 8th ring."