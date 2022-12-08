Valeria Loureda’s Cheeky Instagram Celebrates Becoming WWE's First Cuban American Woman
Hot girls in MMA (or any line of work) tend to get a lot of attention, and it's not hard to understand why: it's because attractive people sell, regardless of the product you're shilling. It can be waist trainers on Instagram or tickets to a mixed martial arts event where someone is going to be on the receiving end of a beatdown.
Valerie Loureda was a hot commodity in Bellator and not just because she was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, but because she just so happens to be pretty and in ridiculously good shape to boot.
She recently made headlines however not because she landed a highlight reel knockout (although she has clocked in two stoppages during her mixed martial arts career) but because she joined the WWE and posted a behind-the-scenes look of a sexy photoshoot she posted for the professional wrestling organization.
In it, Valerie turns away from the camera, showing off her figure while striking a variety of different poses, which includes her TKD black belt, along with the Cuban flag.
The second item is of particular importance, and Valeria explained why in the caption of the post: "Lola Vice the first Cuban American woman i @wwe history"
That's right, Valerie will be not only be performing in the squared circle under a quintessential Diva-approved ring moniker, but she'll be making history while doing so.
Although the pro-wrestler can certainly dish out punishment and get violent when she needs to, she doesn't mind flaunting her femininity in the process of doing so.
She previously went viral for her sultry dance moves in the cage after securing victory in one of her contests, and the clip of her gyrating and seamlessly dancing after cleaning an opponents' clock started making the rounds online.
While there were tons of WWE fans who welcomed Valerie's pro-wrestling debut, there were others who weren't so immediately won over.
"Lol yeaaa some real depth to your character here. Still all about the a**, zero personality. What's with the black belt? You realize you are doing staged wrestling right??"
"Is being Cuban your wrestling gimmick? No other backstory? That’s all your character is going to be?"
"is wearing that in a PG show even legal ?"
"Why are they are giving you a ring name? You have competed in martial arts and MMA under your birth name and you already have a big following under you government name."
Are you excited about Valerie's participation in the WWE? Or are you just her for the thirst traps?