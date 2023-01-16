Home > Entertainment Source: YouTube: @Bizarrap | Twitter: @simoninmadrid Shakira Trolls Ex-mother-In-Law With Witch Mannequin, Blasts Track Dissing Her Son By Mustafa Jones Jan. 16 2023, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Spanish pro footballer Gerard Pique lives a pretty charmed life. He was born into a wealthy family. Instead of just deciding to live off of his parents' cash or getting himself a sinecure position, he dedicated himself fully to becoming a top professional soccer player. He was a part of Manchester United's club, and represented Spain's national team 102 times, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the UEFA Euro Cup in 2012.

There are lots of folks who would argue that Pique's greatest accomplishment, however, was getting married to Shakira. The Colombian/Lebanese bombshell is an international pop sensation and has maintained her status as such for years. She's also largely considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the world.

And while it came as a shock to many that the couple ultimately called it quits, that initial surprise wore off because people do get divorced. However that shock resurfaced once folks found out that Pique ultimately left Shakira for a younger woman, and the "She Wolf" singer doesn't seem interested in allowing their breakup to go over quietly.

Source: YouTUbe | @Bizarrap

Shakira set a Latin music YouTube record after uploading "BZRP Music Sessions #53" an innocuous moniker for a song that is such a blatant diss track.

“shakira is so vile for writing a song demeaning pique’s new girlfriend” lets stop pretending that the girl isn’t at fault. what sort of pathetic woman sleeps with a taken man. so glad that shakira brought out the truth in the public. pique and the girl deserve the absolute WORST — anisha (@anisha_0907) January 15, 2023 Source: Twitter | @anisha_0907

In it, Shakira says that Pique traded a "Rolex for a Casio" straight saying that his newer, younger girlfriend can't hold a candle to him. She outright says the former pro-baller is out of her league, and launches a number of not-so-subtle digs at him and his new significant other in the song.

Shakira dropping the hardest diss track of 2023 is something I did not see coming pic.twitter.com/S5VBo4bluM — Sir IGiTO ArchDuke of the OakRidge 🇩🇴 (@IGiP100) January 15, 2023 Source: Twitter | @IGiP100

However the shade doesn't end there: Shakira's house is situated next to Gerard Pique's mother and the singer has decided to go the extra mile in pettiness when it comes to getting back at her ex's family.

Love how Shakira put a life-size witch doll on her balcony pointing right at her (ex) in-laws. Being Colombian as well, I get her message and I’m pretty sure little Milan or Sasha told her (Shak) something they (In-laws) said when they were over at their grandparents 😄#Bruja 👹 pic.twitter.com/xmKRlHuJgj — | 𝙳𝚎𝚗𝚋𝚊𝚛𝚔𝚌𝚘 | (@Denbarkco) January 16, 2023 Source: Twitter | @Denbarkco

Marca reports that Shakira's been blasting her new diss track against Montserrat Bernabeu's son nonstop; so loud that it can be heard in the footballer's mom's house.

🧙‍♀️🔊 Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law's house… pic.twitter.com/ZX2qXJG8lB — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) January 14, 2023 Source: Twitter | @ShakiraMedia