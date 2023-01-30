Home > Entertainment Source: Robin L Marshall/WireImage Pierce Brosnan Defends Wife From Fat Shaming Trolls: "I Love Every Curve" By Mark Smith Jan. 30 2023, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

When it comes to Hollywood, we're usually accustom to marriages that don't last all that long. That's where actor Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith differentiate from the norm. The former James Bind actor, 69, has been married to his journalist wife, 59, for nearly 30 years.

Unfortunately, Keely was recently the victim of social media trolls. In a now-deleted post that went viral on Facebook, a woman shared side-by-side images of the couple at the beach during the 90s and a more recent photo. The woman tagged her husband in the post alongside the caption "this is us 100%."

The husband replied saying "we do not look that fat" while the poster added "close to it." According to JOE, the post attracted the attention of Pierce Brosnan himself.

The actor commented on the post: "Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children." He went on to add: "in the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."

As you can probably imagine, the actor's stalwart defense of his wife attracted plenty of praise from online commenters. "Pierce Brosnan's devotion to his wife is one of the most romantic things to ever come out of Hollywood," one Twitter user wrote.

Pierce Brosnan's devotion to his wife is one of the most romantic things to ever come out of Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/OGvfIyPBfm — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) January 17, 2023