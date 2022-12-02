Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
If you're a golf fan then you've probably heard of Paige Spiranac, who's managed to find a niche for herself as an Influencer repping "the greatest game ever played."
And while she probably has a lot of followers who enjoy going out on the greens and whacking a few balls around with clubs, she also probably has just as many who could care less about the game.
It's no secret that there are throngs of folks who are trying to make a living off of being internet hot girls, meaning that there's a congested market of attractive folks vying for your attention to follow, like, and comment on their feeds.
Paige seems to have leveraged her own personal passions, in this instance, golf, to distinguish herself from other folks on the platform. It also doesn't hurt that Paige is clearly well aware of her own anatomy and the effect that it has on people.
While there were several commenters who remarked that they loved the outfits she was rocking in the post, there were also several other folks who said that they weren't looking at the clothes at all.
"They all are great-did you do all the styles yourself? You best clip EVER. You are such a delight and a treasure keep up the awesome work!!!!!"
"Don't ask me the color of anything"
And then there were those who expressed their desire to come across someone like Paige while they were playing a few holes with their friends.
"All the girls on the courses I play at are 82 years old and I always seem to get stuck behind their 4some"
"If I see this out on the course, im making the call 'hunny the boys wanna play another 18'"
"Paige, you’d look hot in a burlap sack!!!!"
And then there were some folks who had a "serious" question about her chest size and how she's able to have effective swings:
"I'm just asking a serious question, my girl wants to start playing, my question for you and I'm not asking as a creep ,she has a big set up top like you ,what is your suggestion so they aren't a problem with her swing"
And while it's easy for many to write off Paige as just a hot chick with a golf club, it's clear that she actually plays the game past a hobbyist level. Is she at the pro level? No, and it's not like she pretends to be, but she's been able to turn that into a profitable career for herself as the "OG Insta golf girl."