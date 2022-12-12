The Inquisitr
Chiefs Owner Daughter Pre-Game Instagram
NFL Team Owner’s “Hot Daughter” Gracie Hunt Goes Viral for Sideline Instagram Post

By

Dec. 12 2022, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, football fans believed they had witnessed the emergence of one of the league's next great championship-collecting quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes.

And it seems like the Chiefs's owner, Clark Hunt, agrees. The Missouri-based football team offered Mahomes a 10-year-, $450 million contract extension up until 2031.

But the quarterback isn't the only member of the Chiefs' family who is currently making headlines.

The club owner's daughter, Gracie Hunt, recently turned heads on Instagram after uploading a series of from-the-field photos where she rooted for the team, and football fans are gobsmacked by the runner's beauty, and maybe a little jealous of how close she's able to get to the action.

The Miss Kansas USA 2021 rocked a white outfit at the SoFi stadium and a series of selfies and videos that had football fans asking, "who is that?!" She rocked an all white get-up, down to her boots complete with a deep red fanny-pack purse.

Gracie, an ambassador the Special Olympics, regularly attends games and uploads photos from the field at different US football stadiums from around the country. As of this writing, she most recently posted a pic of her rocking a Dolce & Gabbana top along with a Chiefs jacket at the Empower Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

In the post, she stated that she ran a half-marathon in the morning and then went to the game to cheer on her home team.

In the post she snapped photos with Chiefs fans and included pics of her at the half-marathon, posing in front of the base of a ginormous Christmas tree.

Gracie's posts offer a close look at the pre-game festivities on the field and she regularly posts videos of players getting ready to attack the grid-iron.

As of this writing, the Kansas City Chiefs are currently at the top of the AFC West Conference with a 10-3 record, tied with the Bills, Vikings, and Cowboys. The only team they're trailing behind is the Philadelphia Eagles.

