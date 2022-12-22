Mindy Kaling Stuns Instagram in White Minidress She Was "Worried" to Wear
For many, sticking to a workout routine that they enjoy and honestly look forward to is a tall order, which can be problematic in the long run. If you can't find enjoyment in whatever it is you're doing, whatever that enjoyment looks like, then there's a good chance that you aren't going to stick to it in the long run.
Mindy Kaling said she's had that same problem.
In a May 2022 interview with Self, the actress/writer/producer/comedian said that she used to view exercise as a form of punishment, which didn't always lead to the healthiest of periods in her life. "[I was] waking up before dawn, before I had to get to set at The Office, going to my gym, sitting on a treadmill for 45 minutes, trying to run as fast as I could, hating it."
She added that, "Hating it was very important." This mentality towards exercise throughout her 20s and 30's persisted, until recent years, where she says she found a joy in exercise. And many of her followers said that her love for a healthier living shines through in a recent Instagram post where Mindy is rocking a white dress.
In the post, she sports a white mini-dress complete with cloth flower petals seamlessly integrated into the design. She pairs the dress with a matching white blazer, along with sheer black stockings with black heels.
The Sex Lives of College Girls showrunner was inundated with likes and compliments on the social media platform. Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon posted a bunch of fire emojis, and Olivia Munn wrote: "WOW WOW WOW WOW" Busy Philips penned, "Honestly love winter white. This looks amazing"
Mindy wrote in the caption of her post: "I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it. Last night [Molly Dickinson] took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by [Magda Butrym] I loved it! No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year!"
Mindy could feel more confident in rocking designs like the winter white getup designed by Butrym as a result of her renewed outlook on staying active.
In the same Self magazine article, the outlet discussed how The Office star reframed what it means to have a "successful" workout.
"In my 20s, I thought working out was only effective if it was very punishing, you hated it, and it was kind of solitary. And you had to look a certain way after doing it. It doesn’t have to be this thing where I was sedentary the whole day and then I had an hour of a burst of activity," she said.