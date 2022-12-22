The Inquisitr
Mindy Kaling White Dress
Mindy Kaling Stuns Instagram in White Minidress She Was "Worried" to Wear

Dec. 22 2022, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

For many, sticking to a workout routine that they enjoy and honestly look forward to is a tall order, which can be problematic in the long run. If you can't find enjoyment in whatever it is you're doing, whatever that enjoyment looks like, then there's a good chance that you aren't going to stick to it in the long run.

Mindy Kaling said she's had that same problem.

In a May 2022 interview with Self, the actress/writer/producer/comedian said that she used to view exercise as a form of punishment, which didn't always lead to the healthiest of periods in her life. "[I was] waking up before dawn, before I had to get to set at The Office, going to my gym, sitting on a treadmill for 45 minutes, trying to run as fast as I could, hating it."

She added that, "Hating it was very important." This mentality towards exercise throughout her 20s and 30's persisted, until recent years, where she says she found a joy in exercise. And many of her followers said that her love for a healthier living shines through in a recent Instagram post where Mindy is rocking a white dress.

Source: Instagram | @MindyKaling

In the post, she sports a white mini-dress complete with cloth flower petals seamlessly integrated into the design. She pairs the dress with a matching white blazer, along with sheer black stockings with black heels.

Source: Instagram | @MindyKaling

The Sex Lives of College Girls showrunner was inundated with likes and compliments on the social media platform. Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon posted a bunch of fire emojis, and Olivia Munn wrote: "WOW WOW WOW WOW" Busy Philips penned, "Honestly love winter white. This looks amazing"

Source: Instagram | @MindyKaling

Mindy wrote in the caption of her post: "I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it. Last night [Molly Dickinson] took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by [Magda Butrym] I loved it! No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year!"

Source: Instagram | @MindyKaling

Mindy could feel more confident in rocking designs like the winter white getup designed by Butrym as a result of her renewed outlook on staying active.

Source: Instagram | @MindyKaling

In the same Self magazine article, the outlet discussed how The Office star reframed what it means to have a "successful" workout.

Source: Instagram | @MindyKaling

"In my 20s, I thought working out was only effective if it was very punishing, you hated it, and it was kind of solitary. And you had to look a certain way after doing it. It doesn’t have to be this thing where I was sedentary the whole day and then I had an hour of a burst of activity," she said.

