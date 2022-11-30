Vlogger Meg Turney Just Mooned Corporate America in IG Post That Leaves Little to the Imagination

It's a butt. One that's almost completely bare save for a skimpy bit of undies sandwiched between a crack. Depending on whether or not you like seeing bare butts in the middle of a workday, this could have a serious impact on the rest of your job duties, or your overall outlook on what you've got to accomplish that day.

And if this happened to you recently, you may have been working in the same vicinity as Meg Turney was taking photos.