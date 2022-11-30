The Inquisitr
Meg Turney Corporate Mooning
Vlogger Meg Turney Just Mooned Corporate America in IG Post That Leaves Little to the Imagination

Nov. 30 2022, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Imagine you're grinding away at your 9-5 office job. You're cursing the fact that your boss seems to have adopted the same work ethic advice as Elon Musk and everyone is required to ditch their fully remote statuses and toil away in a physical office like it's the 1950s.

Except there's no pot roast waiting for you at home and the car you drive doesn't have the turning radius of a howitzer tank. As you go through your mundane day, filling out reports and tabbing between Barstool sports and a spreadsheet in another window whenever your supervisor or tattle-tale co-workers pass by, you see something outside of the window.

It's a butt. One that's almost completely bare save for a skimpy bit of undies sandwiched between a crack. Depending on whether or not you like seeing bare butts in the middle of a workday, this could have a serious impact on the rest of your job duties, or your overall outlook on what you've got to accomplish that day.

And if this happened to you recently, you may have been working in the same vicinity as Meg Turney was taking photos.

The Vlogger went Instagram viral for a recent lingerie photo she uploaded.

The e-personality and vlogger uploaded a picture of herself posing in a what appears to be an office building rocking a thin, brass-leaf lingerie set.

Meg captioned the post with: "I have so much content I can’t post lol Anyway what are the odds someone just working their 9-5 office job fully saw my [peach emoji]"

The peach emoji most assuredly means butt in this instance.

Meg Turney has a sizable online following on Twitch and OnlyFans.

In the early stages of Meg's media career, she worked for SourceFed and would go on to become the face of The Know, Rooster Teeth's news channel which she did until 2016.

Meg would then transition into launching a successful Twitch channel where she was involved in a bit of controversy after she was asked to change her profile picture as moderators of the Amazon-owned streaming service thought the image she used was a tad too provocative.

Meg clarified on Twitter shortly after she was asked to change her photo that media reports were incorrect in stating that her account was banned. In 2020, she would go on to launch an OnlyFans page in addition to her Patreon.

Meg has two separate OnlyFans pages: one for VIP subscribers and another one for standard subscriptions, which start off as completely free and only require registration.

