Olivia Dunne's Black Bodysuit and Heels Combo Stuns Instagram
Jersey native Olivia Dunn has a serious academic and athletics resume. The Louisiana State University gymnast has made the honor roll two years in a row, and was a WCGA All-American and Academic All American in 2021.
The 20-year-old has also managed to secure herself a contract with WME Sports, one of the premier talent agencies in the world in the process and is a bonafide social media star.
She's no stranger to posting photos on her Instagram account that drive throngs of her followers wild: whether it's her hanging out in a doorway and a pink bikini at the Jersey Shore or getting her Barbie on in a Forever 21 ad.
Her latest Instagram, however, has her followers entranced.
In the dual picture album, Olivia lays on a white sheet backdrop while wearing a black bodysuit with heels as she poses for the camera.
Artist Becca Means writes "Mom mom mommy"
Olympian Chloe Kim penned "can I take u out to dinner"
Fellow gymnast Viktoria Nguyen wrote: "JAW: DROPPED"
Dunne, being a college athlete has been a target of criticism from writers of some media outlets, like the New York Times, where writer Kurt Streeter said that Dunne's various brand deals are re-invigorating an age old "concern [that] sex sells."
It appears that Dunne had some choice words for the outlet, as she uploaded a photo of herself posing near a balance beam while wearing her gymnastics uniform, tagging the outlet on Instagram and asking: "is this too much?"
Fox News reported that Dunne has clocked in no less than $2 million through branded deals with American Eagle, Planet Fuel, Vuori, and others.
Dunne told the New York Times that she's proud of the seven-figure deal she's been able to secure for herself as a college athlete especially considering the scarce financial opportunities in professional sports for women after they graduate.
"Seven figures. That is something I'm proud of. Especially since I'm a woman in college sports. There are no professional leagues for most women's sports after college," she told the outlet.