Kim Kardashian Shows What Her Hair Looks Like Without Extensions
While the Kardashians aren't going out of their way to tell everyone about the cosmetic procedures they've completed, they don't exactly keep it a secret that they engage in some pretty high-level visual trickery in order to come off a certain way in photographs, TV, and social media.
This is especially true of the hairstyles that the Kardashian clan regularly rock. Kylie Jenner's been previously "caught" with extensions, and you'd have to be pretty naive to think that Khloe could magically grow a few inches of hair with 48 hours or so. And of course, their sister Kim has been known to change up her look on a day-to-day basis.
Because these folks who've managed to leverage the fact that their father was OJ Simpson's defense attorney into generating enough interest to get people about one of their sex tapes with a long-forgotten R&B singer, into then becoming public figures who pursue fame for fame's sake, they're constantly in the limelight.
Meaning you rarely see them not all glammed up, extensions included.
Which is why so many folks were stunned to see the Disaster Movie actress rocking her natural hair in a TikTok clip. In the video, she's lip-syncing to the Christmas track, "Baby it's Cold Outside" with her daughter, North on their @Kimandnorth account.
The video garnered over 438,000 likes on the platform with over 4,000 shares. Comments were turned off on the clip, like other TikTok on the account dedicated to lip-sync videos featuring the mother and daughter duo.
On Kim's standalone Instagram account across several posts spanning only a few days, she has oscillated between blonde and black hair colors along with a variety of different styles.
In the Christmas Eve video she posted with North, it appears that her natural hair is right around shoulder length. It's wet and combed down, so it doesn't look as full as the extensions she usually rocks, and while it's difficult to tell from the filter used in the clip, it certainly looks like it's been dyed blonde.
Kim is currently promoting her line of skincare products called SKKN complete with an aesthetic that looks like it was taken straight from Kanye West's STEM Player product.