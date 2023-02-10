Home > Entertainment Source: Netflix Jonah Hill and Lauren London’s ‘You People’ Kiss Was CGI, Actor in Film Claims By Mustafa Jones Feb. 10 2023, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

If you're making a romantic comedy, then the biggest selling point of the movie is the romance between the film's two leads. You have to believe that the two folks have chemistry and you have to believe that there is real love there, otherwise, it's just a...comedy.

Article continues below advertisement

So if there isn't any chemistry between the film's leads, then a lot of the onus of a RomCom's success will ultimately fall on the quality of the jokes in the film, which many folks thought You People was queued up to have. The film features comedy legend Eddie Murphy along with Jonah Hill who founded his film career in notable comedic roles like Superbad and Get Him to the Greek along with his over-the-top performance in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Article continues below advertisement

“You People” was 🥴. They literally had no chemistry. It felt so boring — 𝙪. (@umvlkheir) February 9, 2023 Source: Twitter | @umvlkheir

Now an actor in the film, comedian Andrew Schulz says that the movie's final scene, which takes place at a wedding thrown for both Hill and London's characters features some strange implementation of CGI.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Schulz said Jonah Hill and Lauren London didn't even kiss on You People it was all CGI pic.twitter.com/uHzd9tkQDu — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 4, 2023 Source: Twitter | @big_business_

During a podcast, Schulz stated that when he was on set, he saw both Hill and London's characters lean in for a kiss at the end, but the two of them never actually lock lips.

Article continues below advertisement

Lmao idk why they even did the movie if nobody on the project was going to bother creating a believable romantic chemistry for a movie about two people in LOVE about to get married 💀 the whole time watching it I kept saying they literally just seem like friends — Khaleesi ✨ (@TheDejaKing) February 4, 2023 Source: Twitter | @TheDejaKing

He stated that at the time he thought the choice was weird: who's been to a wedding where "Now you may kiss the bride" is uttered by the person heading over the ceremony and then the two newlyweds decide to just hover one another's mouths a few inches from each other?

Article continues below advertisement

Jonah Hill can sniff cocaine off a girl’s ass in a movie but an interracial kiss is where the line was drawn ? 😂😂 — Liam (@hoodryangosling) February 5, 2023 Source: Twitter | @hoodryangosling

Schulz said that the thought the movie was going to end by simply cutting out at that part, however, in the final cut of the flick, Hill and London's faces blob-merge together through the use of CGI giving viewers a computer-generated kiss that looks like someone went ham with the smudge tool in a photo-editing application.

Article continues below advertisement

ayo is it true 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hIsvHvZTJq — mickey-L (@abraha_mikiele) February 4, 2023 Source: Twitter | @abraha_mikiele