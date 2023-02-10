Jonah Hill and Lauren London’s ‘You People’ Kiss Was CGI, Actor in Film Claims
If you're making a romantic comedy, then the biggest selling point of the movie is the romance between the film's two leads. You have to believe that the two folks have chemistry and you have to believe that there is real love there, otherwise, it's just a...comedy.
So if there isn't any chemistry between the film's leads, then a lot of the onus of a RomCom's success will ultimately fall on the quality of the jokes in the film, which many folks thought You People was queued up to have. The film features comedy legend Eddie Murphy along with Jonah Hill who founded his film career in notable comedic roles like Superbad and Get Him to the Greek along with his over-the-top performance in The Wolf of Wall Street.
However, the flick has been getting scorched in reviews, with many criticizing the flick for not delivering on the promise of its trailer. Some have said that the movie hones in on "progressive guilt" with a "lack of laughter," with other viewers stating outright that it just isn't funny.
And then there's the purported lack of chemistry between the movie's leads: Jonah Hill and Lauren London.
Now an actor in the film, comedian Andrew Schulz says that the movie's final scene, which takes place at a wedding thrown for both Hill and London's characters features some strange implementation of CGI.
During a podcast, Schulz stated that when he was on set, he saw both Hill and London's characters lean in for a kiss at the end, but the two of them never actually lock lips.
He stated that at the time he thought the choice was weird: who's been to a wedding where "Now you may kiss the bride" is uttered by the person heading over the ceremony and then the two newlyweds decide to just hover one another's mouths a few inches from each other?
Schulz said that the thought the movie was going to end by simply cutting out at that part, however, in the final cut of the flick, Hill and London's faces blob-merge together through the use of CGI giving viewers a computer-generated kiss that looks like someone went ham with the smudge tool in a photo-editing application.
The end result was much lampooned and is being shared and turned into memes all over social media.
Have you seen the movie? Or do you think that the artificial CGI kiss at the end of it tells you everything you need to know about the film?