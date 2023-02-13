Home > Entertainment Source: Getty John Stamos’ Friend Says He’s “Devastated’ Full House Family Is Now Mired in Scandal By Mustafa Jones Feb. 13 2023, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

John Stamos, who became a household name for his role as Jesse Katsopolis, aka, Uncle Jesse in the long-running and wildly popular sitcom Full House along with the Netflix sequel set decades later, Fuller House, is purportedly "devastated" that the on-screen family has been effectively dismantled following Bob Saget's death and scandals some of his co-stars found themselves embroiled in.

Radar Online quoted a friend of Stamos who said that the actor truly believed in the hokey, saccharine, feel-good tone of the show and the values it depicted.

Stamos' friend went on to say "John is a get-along kind of guy" who doesn't like to see any kind of strife between people, especially folks he worked alongside to change the trajectory of his life and acting career. They added that he relished in the "loving atmosphere" created on set.

However, in 2020, Stamos came under fire after offering words of support for co-star Lori Loughlin who played his on-camera wife in Full House, Rebecca. Loughlin's involvement in the college admissions scandal which saw her and other wealthy and influential folks buying their kids' way into Ivy League schools.

Loughlin ultimately served 2 months in prison for the offense and then just under a year later, tragedy hit the Tanner family in real life: Bob Saget was found dead in his home from a cerebral hemorrhage. He was 65 years old.

Then, towards the end of 2022, Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. on the show sparked outrage online after stating in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that she was distancing herself from the Hallmark Channel in order to work with Great American Family as she wanted to work with a network that "keep[s] traditional marriage at the core."

Many perceived Bure's comments as a reference to the fact that the Hallmark Channel has been featuring gay couples in its films. This ultimately caused tension between Bure and co-star Jodie Sweetin, who plays D.J.'s younger sister Stephanie on the show.

Reality TV-show personality turned YouTuber Jojo Siwa condemned Bure's comments, and Sweetin commented "You know I love you," adding two heart emojis for good measure. Bure unfollowed Sweetin as a result.

