Joe Rogan's Biological Dad and Sister Say They Can Prove He's Been Lying About Them By Mustafa Jones Feb. 6 2023, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

It's not every day that folks get to turn their passions into successful business ventures, but Joe Rogan has managed to do exactly that. He was able to leverage his love for comedy, combat sports, and entertainment into extremely successful business ventures. To top it all off, Rogan was able to turn his passion for long-form podcast discussions into an insanely lucrative enterprise.

For many, Joe Rogan is the most recognizable name in the podcast space, and the UFC commentator managed to net a deal with Spotify that's currently worth $200 million. Rogan's interviewed a litany of different personalities on his podcast, from fellow comics like Bill Burr and Joey Diaz, to longtime friend and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner Eddie Bravo, to Bernie Sanders and Alex Jones, he has proven he will pretty much talk to anybody.

And throughout his conversations, whether on his own podcast or in interviews with different outlets, Rogan has been very candid about his own beliefs and experiences. On several occasions he's talked about his relationship with his biological father, along with his upbringing as a child for the short time he knew the man.

Joe Rogan was named after his father, New Jersey police officer Joseph Rogan Sr.. Rogan Jr. was born in Newark NJ, where he would live with his father on the weekends. While the podcast host said he had an otherwise loving relationship with his father, he said that he witnessed Rogan Sr. be extremely violent and aggressive towards his mother and other members of his family.

During one of the earlier episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan Jr. said of his day: "My real father was crazy. He was like a psychotic person who beat the f--k out of my mother, he beat the f--k out of my mother. He picked my cousin up by the hair and threw him."

He also said in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, "All I remember of my dad are these brief, violent flashes of domestic violence. But I don't want to complain about my childhood. Nothing bad ever really happened to me." The stand-up comic said that despite his father not directly abusing him he never felt the urge to reconnect with his dad.

"I don't want to try to figure out what went wrong. I don't hate the guy, I don't want to beat his ass. I just don't want to be involved with him, and I don't want to talk to him. He was very nice to me, loved me. But he was super, super-violent, and he would have turned me into a f***ing psychopath."

Now Rogan Sr. is saying that Rogan's accusations about his violent behavior are incorrect. The 80-year-old Kearny, NJ resident appeared in a video on Fight Life Academy's TikTok account (@fightlifellc) asking Joe for a 25 minute in person conversation. In the clip, Rogan Sr. could be seen with his daughter (Joe Rogan Jr.'s half sister) Bridget Rogan Carselda.

She said, "I have a box, Pandora’s box, and if I open it Joe? Things would get really ugly, but see we don’t roll that way. Us psychopaths from New Jersey? We don’t roll that way," she says in the clip while seated beside her father. Bridget doesn't give any information or hint as to what that "box" would be.