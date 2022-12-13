The Inquisitr
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld Stuns in See-Through Dress in Shimmering Birthday Post

Dec. 12 2022, Published 8:54 p.m. ET

Hailee Steinfeld's career in major motion pictures started off with a bang: she starred opposite Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin in True Grit, the highly anticipated remake of the John Wayne film directed by the Coen Brothers.

Calling this a big deal would be a huge understatement: the Coens had just won the Academy Award for Best Picture in the beloved, albeit creepy and brilliantly directed No Country for Old Men. Jeff Bridges was nominated for best actor in Crazy Heart. And both Brolin and Damon were praised for their performances in the feature.

Steinfeld is also an accomplished musician and showcased her musical chops in the Pitch Perfect series, and has collaborated with Zedd for the track "Starving," Anderson Paak for "Coast" and has published other well-known tracks like "Most Girls," "Love Myself," and "Capital Letters."

The actress/singer celebrated her 26th birthday and captured a bit of the celebration in a now-viral Instagram post in a shimmering, see-through gown, complete with white heels.

Steinfeld seems to be channeling old-school Hollywood in the get up, and the photos give off a decidedly Starlet aesthetic, one that the singer leans into effortlessly.

While there are throngs of people who may just view Steinfeld as a veritable sex symbol now, she's also been heavily praised for her on-camera work.

Steinfeld received a Best Supporting Actress nomination in 2011 for her work in True Grit, and while 2018's Bumblebee marked the beginning of the end of the Transformers box-office gravy train, Steinfeld was also lauded for her performance in that flick as well.

Marvel fans will probably recognized Steinfeld from Marvel's Hawkeye series, where she plays Kate Bishop in the 6-episode order.

Steinfeld also received rave reviews as Emily Dickinson in the titular Apple TV+ series Dickinson, despite show critics calling it a "confused, disrespectful mess."

