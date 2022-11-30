Demi Lovato Leaves Internet Speechless With “Flawless” Unicef Gala Look
The internet can be an unforgiving place, especially for celebrities who are in the limelight, and especially for Celebrities who make a living off of their appearance. Some public figures spend hours getting gussied up for outings as they know they're going to be photographed endlessly, so they work on crafting a specific aesthetic that pleases them.
The thing about photographs, however, is that they don't always work out. Different lenses and focal lengths can have different effects on people's faces and your face as a result could look very different. For instance, tons of folks seem to agree that the best lens type of lens for portraits is a 50mm one.
But there are tons of other factors that come into play: one's distance from a subject or the lighting of a particular setting one is taking photos in, coupled with the expression of said subject's face, there's a lot that could go wrong, but it's rare for everything to go wrong all at once.
Which many people think is what happened in 2015, when Demi Lovato was labeled "Poot" after an unflattering picture of the pop singer surfaced online.
An unholy alignment of the right factors for the wrong photo apparently aligned at just the right moment to snap a picture of Demi that made her look more akin to Sloth from The Goonies than the Disney Channel star who managed to book two major roles after auditioning twice in the same day.
But it's hard to keep the image of Poot alive after seeing the red carpet looks Demi's pulled off since then, and a recent post from the singer who crooned to ghosts to help them "overcome trauma" all but erases her association with Poot, because she looks stunning.
Showing off her shoulder spider web tattoo, while rocking a black and white dress and a shimmering black shortened hairstyle at the UNICEF Gala, Lovato blended classic, old-school Hollywood red carpet class with a modern edge.
Her combination of muted cosmetics, with glowing highlights surrounding her eyes created a stunning effect, and fans of the singer called it one of the best looks she's ever rocked on the red carpet.
"one of my favorite looks ever tbh"
"GIVING 90s WINONA RYDER"
"DAMNNNNN DEMIII"
"you look stunning babe"
Lovato's latest album, "Holy Fvck" was released in August of 2022 and she commenced her tour to ring in the release of her new tracks. She had to cancel a show in October after waking up and having "absolutely no voice" but has since seemed to recover.