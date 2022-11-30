Demi Lovato Leaves Internet Speechless With “Flawless” Unicef Gala Look

But there are tons of other factors that come into play: one's distance from a subject or the lighting of a particular setting one is taking photos in, coupled with the expression of said subject's face, there's a lot that could go wrong, but it's rare for everything to go wrong all at once.

Which many people think is what happened in 2015, when Demi Lovato was labeled "Poot" after an unflattering picture of the pop singer surfaced online.