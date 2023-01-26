The Inquisitr
Cindy Crawford's Daughter Says She's Not Getting Acting Roles Because of Nepotism

Jan. 26 2023, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Kaia Gerber, daughter of Supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman/model Rande Gerber admitted that nepotism has played a part in her modeling career since she began professionally working in it in 2017.

In Elle's February 2023 issue, Kaia said, "I won't deny the privilege that I have," and mentioned that she has been able to network with a ton of people thanks to the connections that her mom was able to establish throughout her career.

Gerber said: "Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for. My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.’ But I also have met amazing people through my mom, whom I now get to work with."

There have been a number of folks calling out "nepo babies" in the entertainment industry, aka people with famous parents who were able to score high profile projects, brand/marketing campaigns simply because of who their parents are. Folks have called Zoe Kravitz, daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz, as one such example.

Kaia did state that her modeling nepotism and privilege, however, doesn't have anything to do with the fact that her acting career is taking off. Her mother, Cindy Crawford has been in a number of film projects over the years, but didn't attain the same level of recognition on-camera as she did on the runway.

Kaia said, "With acting, it’s so different. No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art. Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind."

She added that while nepotism is prevalent in the entertainment industry, she doesn't think it's as rampant as some people think or else it would be occurring a heck of a lot more and we'd see more examples of it.

A number of folks online jumped on Kaia's comments, stating that tons of filmmakers and producers would cast a "Nepo Baby" knowing that they're either going to get free press or not upset a "key player" in the industry.

